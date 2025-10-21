Dave East ft. Nipsey Hussle & Mike & Keys “12 Months,” Ty Dolla $ign ft. Quavo & Juicy J “Don’t Kill The Party” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.25

It’s been a few years since the tragic passing of LA icon, Nipsey Hussle, and though the man is no longer with us, his memory and legacy continue, and Dave East is here to make sure Nipsey lives on through his music.

Linking up with Mike & Keys for the visuals to “12 Months,” Dave East heads out to Los Angeles to do his thing with his LA Wesside connect, while we hear Nipsey one more time and see images and videos of the man and myth who became a legend. RIP, Nip.

Elsewhere, Ty Dolla $ign seems to rather enjoy the company of many women, and for his black-and-white clip to “Don’t Kill The Party,” he, Quavo, and Juicy J politic in the studio with some attractive ladies who seem to know a thing or two about turning up with celebrity rappers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including work from Aklesso, 1K Phew, Reconcile, Miguel, and more.

DAVE EAST, NIPSEY HUSSLE & MIKE & KEYS – “12 MONTHS”

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. QUAVO & JUICY J – “DON’T KILL THE PARTY”

AKLESSO, 1K PHEW & RECONCILE – “RANGE!”

MIGUEL – “NEW MARTYRS (RIDE 4 U)”

YFN LUCCI – “PRAYED FOR MY ENEMIES.”

HURRICANE WISDOM & G HERBO – “CLIPPERS”

CASSIE VEGGIES & JAY WORTHY – “AIN’T MY B*TCH”

VEEZE – “SIGNED A NAPKIN”

KEEN STREETZ – “WAITING ON A SIGN”

Photo: Getty

