ICE Raids Canal Street In Manhattan, New Yorkers Push Back

Source: Anadolu / Getty

After weeks of ICE terrorizing Brown and Black communities in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, it seems like they’ve turned their attention to the Big Apple. Earlier this week, the Gestapo arm of this Trump administration carried out a sudden operation in New York’s famed Canal Street in downtown Manhattan.

Just days after right-wing influencer Savanah Hernandez complained about the “migrant” street vendors out and about in the famous section of New York City, ICE showed up and began arresting people in the street who were selling knockoff merchandise, as they’ve been doing so for decades.

According to Gothamist, more than two dozen “federal agents” invaded Canal Street Tuesday (Oct. 20) and began rounding up anyone with dark skin and asking them for documentation. Luckily, one man was able to provide proof that he was actually a U.S. citizen, and after being let go began cursing out his “arresting officers” as they walked away to look for other suspected illegal migrants.

Per Gothamist:

Love News? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Late Tuesday evening, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the raid was “a targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation” that was “focused on criminal activity relating to selling counterfeit goods.” McLaughlin said the effort included multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, IRS-CI and Customs and Border Protection.

“During this law enforcement operation, rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement,” she said. “Already one rioter has been arrested for assault on a federal officer.”

A spokesperson for the NYPD said the department was not involved in the operation.

Unfortunately for ICE, they were met with strong resistance from everyday New Yorkers who loudly shamed them, flipped them off and even kicked their vehicles, as it’s become apparent to many Americans that this is nothing more than an ethnic cleansing perpetuated by a blatantly fascist Trump administration.

Still, Donald Trump promised more surprise ICE raids similar to that of Canal Street would be coming to New York City, as he needs more red meat to feed to his ever-dwindling MAGA base.

What do y’all think about the growing ICE raids and outrage from Americans over it? Let us know in the comments section below.

ICE Raids Canal Street In Manhattan, New Yorkers Push Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com