Copied Retroid’s Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Aside from ripping off the Pocket Flip 2's design, what sets Soulja Boy's retro handheld apart from Retroid's device is the ridiculous $435 price tag, which is double the Pocket Flip 2's $210.

Published on November 4, 2025

Getty Images / Soulja Boy / SouljaGame Flip

Soulja Boy is back with his console-copying shenanigans. The rapper is being accused of stealing Retroid’s flow, bar-for-bar, with his newly released SouljaGame Flip console.

We at HHW Gaming are always rooting for everyone Black, especially for significant accomplishments like releasing your own gaming console. 

However, we can’t get behind jacking another company’s whole design and then partaking in price-gouging by selling that same fugazi console for a ridiculous price. 

That’s precisely what DeAndre “SouljaBoy” Cortez did with his  SouljaGame Flip console, which is a blatant ripoff of Retroid’s Retroid Pocket Flip 2.

Aside from ripping off the Pocket Flip 2’s design, what sets Soulja Boy’s retro handheld apart from Retroid’s device is the ridiculous $435 price tag, which is double the Pocket Flip 2’s $210. In the comment section of Soulja Boy’s post, one person said, “Not a single gamer buying this. Especially at that price.”

Another commenter wrote, “Play some games on it. Where’s the gameplay? Is it an emulator??? Rather get a Steam Deck for less that does more.”

The “Turn My Swag On” crafter did share videos in his story of him playing 50 Cent’s Blood In The Sand video game on the device, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas while doing other things like “making beats.”

Still doesn’t justify the price he was charging for the device, and he has since marked the console down to $200, Kotaku reports.

Retroid Immediately Responded Regarding Soulja Boy’s Fugazi Handheld

Soulja Boy’s grift was first reported on by Retro Dodo, which quickly reached out to Retroid about the console. A representative for the company responded, “I didn’t know about this,” the site reported. “This is not any kind of official licensing deal. He does not have permission to rebrand our products and sell them as his own. The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is patented in the U.S by ourselves.”

So that means he can be swiftly sued if Retroid wants to apply pressure.

It wouldn’t be the first time Soulja Boy gets pressed by a gaming company. Nintendo, which is infamous for suing people for ripping off its property, went after the rapper for selling a Soulja Boy-branded emulation console preloaded with Nintendo ROMs.

After hilariously saying Nintendo wouldn’t sue, he changed his tune, telling his followers on X (formerly Twitter), “I had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice,” after Nintendo threatened him with legal action.

Soulja Boy needs to chill, unless he wants to be the first rapper sued by a video game company.

You can see more reactions below.

