Listen Live
Lifestyle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 4, 2025

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

November SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration plans to use a $4.65 billion emergency fund to partially cover November’s SNAP benefits. This decision follows court rulings that kept the program active. However, this amount is only about half of the usual $8 billion monthly cost. This could mean reduced or delayed payments for many of the 42 million Americans, creating significant uncertainty as the USDA missed the November 1st deadline.

It’s Election Day

It’s Election Day, and today’s off-year elections are seen by many as a public opinion poll on President Trump and the Republican party. While major attention is on the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, New York is also holding its mayoral election. Analysts are watching these results closely, along with California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting, for clues about what might happen in next year’s important midterm elections.

Tax Compliance or Tax Strategy?

Are you focused on tax compliance or tax strategy? CPA Katrina McCraft points out a crucial difference that could be costing you money. She explains that most traditional accountants focus on reporting what has already happened. This backward-looking method misses key opportunities for proactive wealth-building. McCraft emphasizes that coaches, consultants, and creators need strategic tax planning to truly build wealth, not just file returns.

18-Year-Old Triplets Make Olympic History

In some uplifting news, 18-year-old triplets from Long Island are aiming to make Olympic history. Haniya, Helena, and Henry Rivers hope to represent Jamaica, their mother’s home country, in Alpine skiing at the upcoming Winter Games in Milan Cortina. If they are selected for the team, they will be the first triplets to ever compete in the same Winter Olympics.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 4, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
25 Items

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

4 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 15, 2025

APD Announces Independent Review Of Jayvon Givan Case After Hanging Was Initially Ruled A Suicide

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

5 Items

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

28 Items

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close