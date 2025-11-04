Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D’Angelo at Emotional Funeral

Source: Lionel FLUSIN / Getty According to TMZ, the legendary R&B artist, D’Angelo, was laid to rest on November 1 in a heartfelt funeral service that felt more like a celebration of his profound musical legacy. Held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia, the ceremony drew an impressive roster of celebrities and music icons who came to pay their respects to the late soul singer RELATED STORY: D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts RELATED STORY: D’Angelo’s Final Performance Included A Cover Of Sly Stone The service featured moving musical tributes from Stevie Wonder, as well as D’Angelo’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard. These groups, which played pivotal roles in D’Angelo’s career, delivered performances that brought the congregation to tears. The Vanguard, known for their Grammy-winning collaboration on The Black Messiah, and The Soultronics, spearheaded by Questlove and James Poyser, honored their friend and collaborator with soulful renditions of his most beloved songs.

The star-studded guest list included Lauryn Hill, DJ Premier, John Mayer, and H.E.R., all of whom were reportedly emotional as they remembered D’Angelo’s impact on music and culture.