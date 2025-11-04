Listen Live
Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D'Angelo at Emotional Funeral

Published on November 4, 2025

According to TMZ, the legendary R&B artist, D’Angelo, was laid to rest on November 1 in a heartfelt funeral service that felt more like a celebration of his profound musical legacy. Held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia, the ceremony drew an impressive roster of celebrities and music icons who came to pay their respects to the late soul singer

The service featured moving musical tributes from Stevie Wonder, as well as D’Angelo’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard. These groups, which played pivotal roles in D’Angelo’s career, delivered performances that brought the congregation to tears. The Vanguard, known for their Grammy-winning collaboration on The Black Messiah, and The Soultronics, spearheaded by Questlove and James Poyser, honored their friend and collaborator with soulful renditions of his most beloved songs.

The star-studded guest list included Lauryn Hill, DJ Premier, John Mayer, and H.E.R., all of whom were reportedly emotional as they remembered D’Angelo’s impact on music and culture.

Former President Barack Obama also sent a heartfelt letter, which was read aloud during the service, offering condolences to the family and reflecting on D’Angelo’s influence as a cultural icon.

Fans and friends alike were reminded of his unparalleled artistry and the raw vulnerability he brought to his music. His passing on October 14 at the age of 51, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, has left a void in the hearts of many.

D’Angelo’s legacy continues to resonate; his music, which has seen a 152% spike in Spotify streams since his passing, remains a source of comfort and inspiration for fans worldwide. No word on details but, the family plans a public tribute in 2026.

