‘Auntie Looks Stunning’ — Fans Accuse Viola Davis Of ‘Getting A Kris Jenner Special’ After Dazzling Swarovski Appearance

Viola Davis had fans doing a double-take on social media when she shared photos of herself dazzling in Swarovski jewelry and sporting a youthful appearance during an appearance at the launch of the brand’s “Masters Of Light” exhibition on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old actress attended the event, which celebrates the brand’s 130th anniversary, honoring its esteemed heritage, creativity, and craftsmanship. Viola Davis showed up and showed out, wearing a stunning statement Swarovski necklace and bracelets designed by Giovanna Engelbert, along with a long, sheer, black dress featuring a flowing chiffon skirt, styled by celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

The How to Get Away With Murder star looked fresh and youthful, donning a wide smile from ear to ear as she stunned on the red carpet. Fans were delighted to see the Hollywood icon shining.

“Auntie Viola Davis looks stunning! My Queen,” wrote one user on X.

Some social media users couldn’t recognize Viola Davis, and others pondered if she had gone under the knife recently.

A few Instagram users flocked to the comments section of Fashion Bomb Daily after the outlet reposted Davis’ photo, and many admitted they didn’t realize it was her at first glance.

“I promise, I had to put on my glasses and zoom in. Didn’t see Mrs. Davis at all,” wrote one user.

A second person commented, “At first I was like ‘who dat?!!!!’ She looks wonderful!”

While a third added, “Aunt Vi looks good. Thought this was Fantasia.”

Some users pondered whether The Woman King star had recently undergone any cosmetic work to achieve her glowing appearance.

“Who???? Did V get the Kris Jenner special?” penned a nosy Nancy in the comments section, referencing how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch reclaimed years of youthfulness with a jaw-dropping facelift transformation this year.

But many fans were quick to shut down the speculation.

“She looks good yalll!!! Nothing wrong with switching it up,” wrote one protector of the actress on Instagram.”And for the surgery comments… if you zoom in on 2nd pic….. clearly see laugh lines and the eyes!!! She is beautiful and aging naturally like fine wine!!!! Queen V!!!”

According to the Swarovski website, Davis wore jewelry inspired by the brand’s Millenia icon. The “Masters of Light” exhibit showcases crystallized costumes from legendary films and musical performances, groundbreaking fashion pieces, and modern pop culture moments — the Swarovski way. Venus Williams, Kylie Jenner, Cher, and a few other celebrities were also in attendance during launch night.

The exhibit is now open to the public in Los Angeles until Nov. 3.

