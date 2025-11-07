LAMH Returns Next Week With Marsau & Martell’s Truce, Trish’s Therapy & Destiny’s Potential New Boo [Exclusive Clip]

They’re baaaack! OWN’s top-rated reality hit, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, is returning next week with all-new episodes on Saturday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and BOSSIP’s got your first look! As always, the hit reality series will continue chronicling the triumphs, tensions, and transformations of longtime friends and occasional frenemies, navigating life, love, and business in Huntsville, Alabama.

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Returning for the new slate of episodes are series regulars Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Martell Holt, Chris and Nell Fletcher, Destiny Payton, Latricia Reedus, and Ken Lee.

The midseason premiere kicks off with newfound peace between Marsau and Martell, whose decision to call a truce inspires the Fletchers to host a group game night.

Meanwhile, Destiny explores a potential new romance with Nell’s godson…

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

and Latricia and Ken have a heart-to-heart conversation that leads Latricia to embark on a deeply personal healing journey through therapy.

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

#LAMH Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive #LAMH clip, we see Ken and Trish trying to sort out their issues.

After tensions between Ken and LaTricia have reached a boiling point, Ken wants Tricia to work on her healing– or else they might break up. Ken explains that he’s trying hard to be patient, but if Tricia doesn’t “get the help she needs,” their relationship will end.

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN



“No one deserves to be mistreated because we’re having negative thoughts,” say Ken. “So, we have to be able to control our emotions. Even when we having those emotions we have be able to operate in them in a positive way

“We have to control our aggressions,” says Tricia, clearly peeving Ken off. It’s no secret that Trish has been dealt a tough hand as her numerous traumas are explored varying from the death of her parents, to the death of her sister who passed away “in her hands.” Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN



“Now, I understand what Trish has went through in her past,” says Ken. “I’m trying so hard to kind of continue to be patient, but if she doesn’t get the help and the proper therapy that she needs, yeah, it’s probably definitely not going to work for us.”

“It has to be some change as far as like, therapy,” he adds. “I mean, I think I’ve been pretty damn patient. It’s been three years. I can’t keep getting beat over the head. I can’t go another six months going through this.”

OWN’s Holiday Specials Bring More Of Carlos King, The King of Reality TV

In addition to #LAMH, OWN will extend the Love & Marriage universe with its first-ever holiday specials, both hosted by executive producer Carlos King, affectionately known as “The King of Reality TV,” this December.

In Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas After Dark, premiering Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, King brings together the entire cast for a festive celebration filled with laughter, reflection, and plenty of surprises. The holiday gathering will feature favorite Christmas memories, cast wishes for 2026, a spirited snowball fight, fabulous holiday fashion, an ugly sweater contest, and a round of spicy, yuletide-themed games.

OWN will follow up the following week with a new episode of Reality With the King, premiering Saturday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special will see King “jingling” with Belle Collective stars Kerri Paul and Latrice Rodgers, who are fresh off their reunion and ready to unwrap hot topics, holiday fun, and heartfelt truths in a no-holds-barred conversation.

Will YOU be tuning in to OWN to see #LAMH and Carlos King’s holiday specials?

