Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ciara, Serena Williams & Lauren London Shine At Baby2Baby Gala

Ciara, Serena Williams, Lauren London & More Stars Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Some of the biggest names in entertainment got all dolled up on Sunday, Nov. 9 to attend the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Serena Williams, Ciara, and Lauren London
Source: Michael Kovac / MICHAEL TRAN / Stefanie Keenan

The annual fundraiser, which raises money for mothers and children living in poverty, chose Serena Williams as this year’s honoree, having selected celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Salma Hayek Pinault in years prior.

Williams was presented with the Giving Tree Award in recognition of her advocacy for maternal health, with Alicia Keys on hand to present the superstar athlete with her award. Her longtime friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made a rare public appearance to support her, taking pictures alongside their friend as a show of support for such a big moment.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The evening also featured a special performance by Ludacris, along with Ciara, Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Kerry Washington, Malin Akerman and Olivia Munn serving as presenters.

Over the last 14 years, Baby2Baby has provided over half a billion essential items, including diapers, formula and clothing, to children living in poverty across the country, per The Hollywood Reporter.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Gala
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The organization also done their part following the L.A. fires, with Co-CEO Norah Weinstein revealing they distributed over 31 million emergency supplies to affected families.

“These fires have reminded us never to presume who needs help,” she said during the event this weekend. “We are serving children from across socioeconomic lines: families who were already living in poverty even before the fires, who are now forced to live in shelters, cars and with relatives in their overcrowded apartments.”

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Cocktails
Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Weinstein went on to announce that they are building a new national Baby2Baby headquarters and warehouse in Santa Monica that will serve as the organization’s permanent home beginning in 2027.

Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof spoke about the $9 million grant they received from the state of New York, which they will use to provide essential postpartum items to all 100,000 mothers giving birth on Medicaid across the state next year.

“Mental health is now the leading cause of maternal mortality in this country, and the goal of this program is to address the mental health struggles of new moms who cannot afford the critical items that they desperately need for their babies,” she said.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Celebs make their way to the gala every year to support the good cause, putting on their best looks to celebrate the work Baby2Baby has done over the course of the last year.

Ayesha Curry, Tyler Perry, and Vanessa Bryant all attended the event on Sunday, with Natalia Bryant by her mom’s side for the festivities.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Gala
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Whitney Alford, Kendrick Lamar’s wife, was also at the gala, making a rare public appearance.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Lizzo and her longtime boyfriend, Myke Wright, also stepped out for the event, flashing huge smiles as they posed together on the red carpet.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GALA-CHILDREN-CHARITY
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Taylor Rooks wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Lauren London also made a rare public appearance for the event, keeping her look simple and elegant.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Jeannie Mai made a statement in a structured yellow dress.

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The post Ciara, Serena Williams, Lauren London & More Stars Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala appeared first on Bossip.

Ciara, Serena Williams, Lauren London & More Stars Shine At The 14th Annual Baby2Baby Gala was originally published on bossip.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

25 Items

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

APD Announces Independent Review Of Jayvon Givan Case After Hanging Was Initially Ruled A Suicide

4 Items

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 15, 2025

Queen Naija Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
30:17

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

Gail Bean Interview Graphic The Morning Hustle
27:17

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

28 Items

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close