NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband’s Ex-Wife in Damages Over ‘Affair’

North Carolina native and social media personality Brenay Kennard has been ordered to pay $1.75 million after a jury found her liable for destroying the marriage of her husband’s ex-wife.

On Monday, Nov. 10, a jury sided with Durham woman Akira Montague who filed a $3.5 million lawsuit in damages for an affair with her then-husband, Timothy Montague.

The civil suit was filed in Durham County Court. It accused Kennard, a TikTok influencer with nearly 3 million followers, of having an affair with Timothy, who was also her manager.

The legal complaint also claimed Kennard made social media content with Timothy while he was still married to Akira, alleging that many posts were made without Akira’s consent.

The jury found Kennard liable for criminal “conversation and alienation of affection,” according to WRAL News. NC is one of the few states that has the alienation of affection law, which allows a spouse to sue the person they blame for an affair that ends a marriage.

According to the lawsuit, Tim and Akira married in October 2018. However, Tim claimed in his court testimony that he was never in love with Akira and stated they had been separated since 2021, according to the News & Observer.

Kennard slammed the verdict and stated that Akira knew her marriage was over and even allowed the affair.

“She gave her consent,” Kennard said, according to WRAl. “She said it was okay because she knew her marriage was over with, and it was done.”

Timothy eventually left Akira and pursued a relationship with Kennard, according to WRAL.

In a statement with PEOPLE, Akira’s lawyer said: “The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well … Akira, her family and I would like to thank all those who have supported her on this journey.”

























NC Influencer Order Pay $1.75M To Husband’s Ex-Wife in Damages Over ‘Affair’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com