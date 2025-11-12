Situationship to Relationship: Morning Hustle Breaks It Down

When Does a Situationship Become a Relationship? The Morning Hustle Gets Real

The hosts of The Morning Hustle recently jumped into a topic that has everyone talking: when does a casual “situationship” officially level up into a committed relationship? The crew, including Lore’l, Kyle Santillion, and Alton Walker, shared their hilarious and relatable takes on the blurry lines of modern dating.



It all starts with the “talking stage,” which the hosts agreed is the modern-day situationship. If it isn’t official, it’s not committed. The conversation then shifted to the subtle signs people use to test the waters. For Lore’l, it’s the “leave-behind” test. If she leaves an eyelash on the dresser and it’s still there when she comes back, things might be getting serious. It’s an unspoken signal that her presence is being accepted and even welcomed in his space.

The conversation took a turn when the hosts debated the classic milestone: meeting the parents. Alton shared a personal story where setting a rule—”if you meet my mom, it’s serious”—backfired. A woman he was seeing met his mother by accident at an event, and she later used that moment as proof of their “relationship,” even though the introduction wasn’t intentional. The hosts agreed that an accidental meeting doesn’t count; the introduction has to be a deliberate act to hold any real weight.

Bringing another layer to the discussion, the crew touched on meeting someone’s kids. Lore’l recalled a time she met a man’s children, only for him to announce he was getting back with the mother of his children the very next day. The experience left her joking that the kids must not have liked her. This highlighted another complicated dynamic: involving children is a major step, but even that doesn’t guarantee a situationship will turn into something more.

