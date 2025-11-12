Megan Wants To Do Super Bowl Halftime? But Find Out Our Favorite!

Lo Down: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halftime Dream

The Lo Down with Lore’l is your home for the hottest celebrity news, and today’s talk is all about Megan Thee Stallion’s big ambitions. The Houston Hottie is manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance, declaring it’s in her future. She told sources she envisions turning the massive event into “a big party” complete with surprises and a special tribute to her city. While the hosts expressed some doubt, questioning if the NFL is ready for her signature twerking on the 50-yard line, the conversation highlights a major shift in what’s possible for artists at the world’s biggest sporting event.



✕





The discussion on The Morning Hustle quickly turned to the evolution of the Super Bowl halftime show itself. Not long ago, the stage was dominated by rock bands like U2, a far cry from the hip-hop and R&B spectacles we see today. The change is significant, reflecting a broader cultural shift within the league and its entertainment choices. This transformation is largely credited to the influence of icons like Jay-Z, who helped open the door for more diverse, culturally relevant performances that resonate deeply with a new generation of fans.

This evolution from rock-centric shows to culturally rich productions is a testament to the power and influence of Black artists in mainstream media. The Morning Hustle crew pointed out that while the NFL still has its traditional roots, the halftime show has become a can’t-miss event for many, specifically because it now showcases the artists who define the culture. Whether Meg gets her wish or not, the fact that it’s even a conversation proves how far the halftime show has come, keeping audiences tuned in and talking.

When it came to the question of about the Hustle crew’s favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show, there was only one answer: The King of Pop!

MICHAEL JACKSON (1993)

RELATED STORIES:

Can’t Blame Roc Nation For This: Tory Lanez Unruly Behavior During A Deposition Results In Him Having To Pay Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Fees

Serena Williams Reflects On Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance

From ‘Savage’ To Seoul: Megan Thee Stallion’s New Show Gives Iconic Hits A K-Pop Twist