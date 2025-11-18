Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Thompson Restaurants' Cocktail Duo Inspired By Wicked Sequel

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’

Thompson Restaurants, which handles the dining portion of Thompson Hospitality, unveiled a pair of cocktails inspired by Wicked: For Good.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Thompson Restaurants Wicked: For Good Cocktail Duo

Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will hit theaters in the States this weekend (November 21). To help usher in excitement for Wicked: For Good, Thompson Restaurants has a pair of “wicked good” cocktails inspired by the film.

Wicked: For Good follows the exploits of the misunderstood Elphaba Thropp, better known as the Wicked Witch of the West (Erivo), who is living on the run, and Glinda Upland, also known as Glinda the Good (Grande). We won’t spoil the premise, especially for those who haven’t seen the first film or the musical. The film’s sequel will focus on the musical’s second act and the arc of events that take place years after the first film.

Thompson Restaurants, which operates over 70 restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Ohio, and South Florida, has created, with their excellent bar staff, Glinda’s Toss Toss and Elphaba’s Elixir after the film’s main protagonists.

Glinda’s Toss Toss is a bright cocktail with a base of Tito’s Vodka, lemonade, grenadine, and edible glitter with a sugar rim. Elphaba’s Elixir employs a foundation of Patrón Silver Tequila, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, and orange juice, along with a hearty swirl of glitter and a sugared rim as well.

From now until November 30, curious sippers can visit these participating establishments from Thompson Restaurants:

Matchbox, Hen Quarter Prime, Ms. Peach’s, The Delegate, The Ridley, Makers Union, Milk & Honey, Velocity Wings, Social House, YOT, and South PMP.

Check out an image of the cocktails at the top of this piece and the trailer below. Let us know in the comments if you’re going to grab one soon.

Photo: Thompson Restaurants

SEE ALSO

Spirit.Ed: Thompson Restaurants Unveil Cocktail Duo Inspired By ‘Wicked: For Good’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
37 Items

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
72 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

12 Items

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

25 Items

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 121

Akon Got LOCKED UP in Georgia (But They Let Him Out)

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals
6:08

The Lo Down: Ray J Heartbroken On Stream?

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close