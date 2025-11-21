Listen Live
Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

Finesse2tymes and Offset haven’t been seeing eye to eye lately.

Published on November 21, 2025

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Finesse2tymes and Offset haven't been seeing eye to eye lately.

Backstage at Lil Weezyana Festival, 2Tymes had to hop on FaceTime to get some straightening. A clip surfaced online of the former Migos rapper telling Finesse he’s noticed shade being thrown his way and wasn’t feeling it. The Memphis rapper shut it down, denying that he ever took any shots at Set.

Rewinding to earlier in the month, the Back End rapper referred to Cardi B’s new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, as “that n*gga that hit Offset’s b*tch.” SMH…

He added that he wouldn’t bring any of his girlfriends around Diggs, implying that he is the new Mr. Steal Your Girl. The Clout rapper didn’t bite his tongue and clapped back at Finesse, saying, “What I look like beefing with a BBL?” Keeping the savagery going, the Finesse dropped another video captioned, “Offset a h0 meet up.”

Telling the ATL rapper not to get mad at him but get mad at the “football player.” Referring to his ex-Cardi B’s new man, Diggs. Adding, “Don’t get mad at me n*gga get mad at that football player sticking that football in that h*e.” Offset quickly commented a gang of laughing emojis under the video.

He also took the time to send his last (we hope) messages to 2Tymes on his IG story, saying, “All y’all n*ggas think it’s sweet till n*ggas spank you then don’t call the police.”

Hopefully, there is no “spanking,” and the two rappers can come to a common ground.

Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online was originally published on hiphopwired.com

