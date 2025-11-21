Source: Courtesy Of Brand / creative services

Lipsticks are one of the most important items in our makeup bags. Honestly, they’re one of the most important makeup products period. A single swipe can complete a look with a dash of color or a soft, subtle hue. It can give glam, give “girl on the go,” give over-the-top drama, or give that natural finish that lets our skin shine while we move through the day.

Most makeup girlies cannot—and will not—go without their favorite lipstick. And for that reason, we had to highlight the best of the best in our 2025 Melanin Beauty Awards.

Because as much as we love our lipsticks, glosses, and oils, they are not all created equal. Sometimes we want something moisturizing; other times we want something matte and flat for edge. Some days we need high-gloss shine and bold color that pops on melanin. Other days, we want a shade that complements our undertones and blends seamlessly with our full look. And sometimes? We just want sheer, barely-there coverage—just enough to pull everything together.

Lipsticks and glosses are that girl, honey. And we’ve rounded up the products that proved it this year. We’re calling out long-lasting shades, moisturizing formulas, hues that don’t rub off when you eat or hug your girls, and multitasking favorites that double as blush or eyeshadow.

Let’s get into it.

The Lip Bar Problem Salved Deep Moisture Balm



An everyday lip saver. Rich, smooth, and instantly comforting, it gives long-lasting moisture without heaviness. For $13, your lips — and your wallet — will thank you.

EADEM Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm



EADEM’s Le Chouchou is almost too good to share. This AHA-infused balm gently exfoliates while peptides and butters deeply moisturize. It even comes in multiple shades for the perfect glossy finish.

Sephora Collection Cream Liquid Lipstick

The perfect red lipstick for all skin tones does exist—and it’s budget-friendly. At just $16, Sephora’s Cream Lip Stain delivers high pigment, bold color, and a long-lasting formula that doesn’t budge. It’s a head-turning red that always gets someone asking, “What’s on your lips?”

M.A.C. Retro Matte Lipstick

If you’re still searching for the perfect red, call it off. M.A.C.’s Retro Matte Lipstick will forever be one of the best matte formulas on the market. Ruby Woo is legendary for a reason: rich red and blue undertones that melt into melanin and create the most vibrant, unforgettable shade every single time.

Juvia’s Place C’est La Vie Matte Liquid Lip Stain

Bold, unapologetic, and built to last—just like you. This liquid lip glides on with full-coverage color that stays put from brunch to late-night cocktails. Lightweight, velvety, and non-drying, it gives a luxe matte finish that feels soft on the lips. Smudge-proof, kiss-proof, and conversation-proof, it’s the lip stain that lets you show up, shine, and slay all day.

Glossier Lip Glaze

Your new easy, everyday gloss. Glossier’s Lip Glaze gives a sheer wash of color, lightweight shine, and zero stickiness. It keeps lips smooth and hydrated for hours and layers beautifully over any lipstick for an effortless glossy finish.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

High shine, smooth texture, and crave-worthy hues—Fenty’s Gloss Bomb is still the crème de la crème of lip glosses. It delivers that juicy, dimensional shine we love, with shades that flatter every undertone.

Ami Colé Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil

If you’re anything like us, you were heartbroken to hear Ami Colé was closing its doors. Their Hydrating Lip Treatment Oil has been a longtime favorite—from the plush applicator to the nourishing, high-shine formula. It’s stood the test of time, and we’re giving it its flowers once again. Run, don’t walk, to grab what’s left at Sephora.

2025 Melanin Beauty Awards: Lipsticks, Glosses & Oils was originally published on hellobeautiful.com