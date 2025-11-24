MAGA Heads Explode Following Donald Trump’s Praise of NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

JIM WATSON / Zohran Mamdani

MAGA Republicans were foaming at the mouth at the idea of Donald Trump owning Zohran Mamdani during his White House visit; spoiler alert, that wasn’t the case at all.

For months, Donald Trump railed against Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, going as far as to call him a “communist lunatic” and threatening to leave NYC in the dark in terms of federal funding if Mamdani became mayor.

Mamdani didn’t mince words either, calling Trump a “despot.”

That wasn’t the case when the two men met face-to-face for the first time, and it turned out to be a love and praise fest.

Proving that we are in the upside-down, Trump was complimentary of Mamdani, while the Mayor-elect sounded hopeful that the two could work together to improve the lives of New Yorkers by lowering costs.

In a very jaw-dropping moment, Trump said that “I met with a man who’s a very rational person,” when one reporter asked, “[Elise] Stefanik has called Mamdani a ‘jihadist.’ Do you think you’re standing next to a jihadist right now?”

“I’ll really be cheering for him,” Trump continued.

Donald Trump even said, “he would, I really would,” be comfortable living in NYC under Mamdani’s mayoriship.

Despite her Orange Lord and Savior basically making her look and sound stupid, the NYC Governor hopeful stuck to her racist guns in labeling Mamdani a “jihadist.”

Stefanik wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Trump, “We all want NYC to succeed. But we’ll have to agree to disagree on this one. If he walks like a jihadist If he talks like a jihadist If he campaigns like a jihadist If he supports jihadists, He’s a jihadist.

Trump opened up their Oval Office meeting, congratulating Mamdani on his victory and running “an incredible race against a lot of smart people.”

“I think you’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor,” Trump said. “The better he does, the happier I am. I will say there’s no difference in party. There’s no difference in anything, and we’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true — having a strong and very safe New York.”

MAGA Heads Are Spinning

As expected, MAGA heads are spinning after Trump threw every single Republican who has spent a reasonable amount of time calling Mamdani everything but his name.

MAGA political activist Laura Loomer is beside herself after witnessing what she saw in the Oval Office between Orange Mussolini and Zohran Mamdani.

“Wild to allow a jihadist communist to stand behind the President’s desk in the Oval Office. Sad to see,” Loomer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In another post she wrote, “So we are just going to normalize communism? Aren’t you a host of a conservative radio program? @ClayTravis What are you preserving by glazing communism, anti-white racism, Jew hatred, open borders and Islamic terror? Sad to see. The GOP will lose the midterms.”

Bruh.

MAGA world is in utter chaos, and we love to see it.

You can see reactions below to the mind-blowing Oval Office moment.