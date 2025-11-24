New Vanilla King For Our Good Sister, Sister? Mystery Man Revealed In Tia Mowry’s Suspected Soft-Launch Selfie

Tommaso Boddi

Tia Mowry has been transparent about life post-divorce from her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, and fans were rooting for a potential new boo after spotting THIS mystery man in a possible soft-launch. And now we know who he is!

The TV actress posted herself sporting a sexy red velvet number with a melanin-deficient mystery man’s hand caressing her neck in a rather suggestive way. Mowry completed the moment with Lloyd‘s song “You” to make things a little bit more steamy. Though she’s spoken openly about getting back out in the dating world, she has never posted herself alongside a man since her divorce, and fans are now wondering, what’s good?

Well, we’ll have to hold off on the congratulations for now, as social media sleuths have tracked down the mystery man, with no clues beyond that selfie. The handsome man behind the hand has Tia glowing and looking so good because that’s actually his job. TheShadeRoom, aka the FBI of IG, identified him as makeup artist Anton Khachaturian a.k.a @AntonMakeup.

Some comments joked TSR might have been a little too good at their job and blown up Tia’s spot if she was trying to stunt on somebody. That would be a hilarious plot twist, but Ms. Mowry never lets us forget that she’s pressure personified.

Tia Mowry’s Stunning Single Era & Co-Parenting Journey After Divorce

Since ending her 14-year marriage, Mowry has boldly reclaimed her joy as a single woman juggling motherhood, career, and healing. After revealing that it was her decision to dissolve their union, The Game actress’ vulnerability has been championed by others.

“Peace is something that you have to work towards. And once you receive it, it is such a wonderful place to be at. I don’t think you find peace in trying to control and trying to hold on,” she told PEOPLE in June. “You find [peace] in letting go and just trusting God. I can just see my life evolving. And I can say I’m on the other side and it feels great.”



Despite their split, Hardrict and Mowry 4dove head-first into coparenting their two children, Cree, 14, and Cairo, 7. The family has been together on several occasions to celebrate milestones like birthdays, holidays and graduations. Mowry posted a photo carousel of her and her ex-hubby at Six Flags for Cree’s 14th, which led to many commenters applauding them for putting differences aside in order to prioritize their children.

Coparenting aside; however, it’s clear that Mowry is putting she and Hardrict’s relationship firmly behind her. The 46-year-old actress had this to say about being divorced in her 40s and redefining her worth.

“They told me I wasn’t valuable anymore because I’m 46 and divorced,” she said in a Instagram post. “For a long time I believed my value came from being in a relationship. Being chosen. Being picked. That somehow, love from someone else defined who I was. I realized how much of myself I tied to being validated by a man. Society teaches us that. From fairytales to tradition, we’re told we’re only valuable when someone picks us.”

She continued,

“I’ve done the work. I’ve cried. I’ve healed. And for the first time in a long time I feel like my soul is finally back in my body. I;m no longer floating, disconnected or trying to survive. Now I’m aligned. Mind, body and soul. And it feels so good. I am not expired. I am not ‘too much’. I am powerful. Whole Enough. And baby…I’m still pressure. ”

Heard you, Tia!! Whether Tia is living her best single life or has matching pajama pics in her near future, we love to see our good Sister, Sister enjoy herself.

