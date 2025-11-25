‘Bel-Air’ Actor Jabari Banks Reflects On Show’s Final Season, ‘It’s A Storyline Fans Can Relate To’

Will faces heartbreak leaving Bel-Air, but leans on family to overcome life's challenges.

Carlton's character arc transforms from dislikable to one audiences now root for.

The final season brings back iconic Fresh Prince stars and teases major revelations.

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

As Bel-Air prepares to close its chapter with season four, series star Jabari Banks tells fans what they can expect from the final season and how deeply connected he feels to Will Smith’s journey. Read more about Bel-Air’s final season inside.

Banks stepped into the iconic role when the reboot premiered in 2022. He says this season represents a major emotional turning point for his character. According to Yahoo Entertainment , Will finally reaches a place of belonging, only to face the heartbreak of leaving the life he built.

Banks explains that Will has spent three seasons trying to figure out who he is in a world far different from the one he grew up in. He now feels like he truly fits in. Banks says that having to leave Bel-Air is one of the character’s hardest challenges.

The actor shares that he also believes this storyline is something most viewers can relate to. Many people finally find comfort only to have life suddenly shift again. Banks shares that Will leans on the people he loves to push through these moments, and that this season highlights the importance of family during life’s turning points.

“I think he’s at the point now in his life where he’s accepting that there’s always going to be something,” Jabari told ABC Audio. “And so as long as he has his family with him, I think he can get through anything.”

Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan, is also reaching the end of a long emotional arc. Earlier in the series, fans strongly disliked Carlton as he struggled with insecurity and the pressure to be perfect. Sholotan told ABC Audio that he is proud viewers have grown to understand, empathize with, and eventually root for his character. He says Carlton has a major plot twist coming that will complete his evolution.

“I think the thing I’m the most proud of is the fact that I was able to introduce audiences to a version of Carlton that quite frankly they did not like. … He was selfish. He had sacrificed so much of himself to fit in that he just rubbed everyone the wrong way,” said Sholotan. “It’s been a really incredible thing to see how audiences have come along with him. … And now they’re rooting for him.”

The final season arrives after a dramatic season three ending, leaving questions about Will’s kidnapping, Aunt Viv’s pregnancy, Geoffrey’s loyalty, and Hilary’s future. Tom’s Guide reports that season four focuses on Will and Carlton’s senior year as they make big choices about adulthood. The show will also bring in exciting guest stars, including Janet Hubert from the original Fresh Prince, Snoop Dogg, and Tyra Banks.

Bel-Air season four premieres Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, exclusively on Peacock with a three-episode launch. The final chapter promises emotional closure, major revelations, and a heartfelt farewell to a story that reintroduced a classic to a new generation.

‘Bel-Air’ Actor Jabari Banks Reflects On Show’s Final Season, ‘It’s A Storyline Fans Can Relate To’ was originally published on globalgrind.com