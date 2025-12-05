Caught On Cam: Porch Pirate In Iconic Cowboys Jersey Hits Fort Worth

Source: ANTOINE BOUREAU / Getty

As we get closer to Christmas this holiday season, there are a few things you should be keeping an eye out for. If you like to order things online and have them delivered to your front door, this one is for you. Porch Pirates are a year-round nuisance, but more so than ever during the holiday season.

In a recent DFW incident, the thief didn’t even wait until the delivery driver left before he ran off with the package that was not his.

In a video shared by the Fort Worth police department, the video shows the Amazon delivery driver dropping off the package. Moments later, the thief gets out of his SUV, takes the package, and sprints back to his vehicle, all before the Amazon driver even has a chance to leave.

Fort Worth police department officer Buddy Calzada said, “What you’re seeing is a porch pirate who has no patience and is literally ready to see that package being delivered and take it into their possession.” he goes on to say, “We know he had one thing on his mind and what was to take that package.”

This porch pirate was interesting because he didn’t care at all to cover his face; it was captured clearly on video. It’s believed the porch pirate either didn’t see the homeowner’s doorbell camera or he simply did not care.

Not to mention that the thief was wearing a Number 88 Cowboys jersey as he took the package. Now, why would you do that, wearing a jersey number that has been worn by some of the greatest football players of all time? Officer Calzada said, “We know the identity is not CeeDee Lamb, but what we need is the public’s help in identifying this individual.”

Anyone who recognizes the pirate or has information is urged to call FWPD.

