Racist Cinnabon Worker Fired, Raises $100K On GiveSendGo

Source: Screenshot/TikTok / TikTok Screenshot

Look, you’ll never convince Black people that America is not a racist country so long as we live in a nation where white people can get rich off of their racism.

Right now, there’s a rabid white supremacist in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, whose GiveSendGo campaign has, so far, earned her upwards of $100,000 in donations from fellow racists who are paying her for getting fired from Cinnabon for proudly declaring, “I am racist” after berating Somali Muslim customers. (Gee, I wonder which president she got that idea from.)

Imagine making a whole profit just for being this person.

According to Newsweek, Crystal Wilsey, the now-former Cinnabon employee in question, is the beneficiary of a crowdfunding campaign aimed at making sure that she “lands on her feet” after becoming unemployed, which only happened because the KKKaren couldn’t keep her bigotry to herself long enough to get through a workday. Newsweek reported that the GiveSendGo page reached $100,697 at the time the article was published.

Video footage of the incident shows Wisley can be heard cursing at, taunting, and slinging at least one racial slur at the customers, described as a Muslim Somali couple on social media, according to CBS News.

“I am racist, and I’ll say it to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful,” she can be heard saying to the customers, one of whom had reportedly ordered a caramel pecan cinnamon roll and had asked the worker to add more caramel to it. The customer said she began recording the incident after Wilsey snapped at her and made a remark about her hijab. It wasn’t long before the recorded video went viral, and Cinnabon was compelled to respond.

From CBS:

Cinnabon posted a statement on social media that the worker, who it did not identify, was “immediately terminated” by the franchise owner over a “disturbing video” of the incident. “Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member,” the company added in a follow-up statement to The Associated Press on Sunday.

But — because we do live in a racist country — Wilsey losing her job doesn’t mean she has lost her income, because fellow racists will always line up to defend their own kind and give them a platform for monetizing their bigotry, as we saw earlier this year in Minnesota, where racist knuckle dragger Shiloh Hendrix got rich on her own GiveSendGo campaign, which was launched after she called a 5-year-old Black autistic child the N-word on a playground after accusing the child of stealing her child’s toys.

Speaking of Minnesota, last month, during a Mar-a-Lago press conference, President Donald Trump launched into a rant about Somali refugees in the Twin Cities, claiming they were “taking over” the state. In fact, Trump has spent the last month or so attacking Somalis, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., calling everyone from Somalia “garbage.” Trump also made negative remarks about Omar’s hijab.

So, basically, racist white people are following the lead of our racist president, and other racists are paying them to do it.

But please, tell us more about how America isn’t a racist country.

SEE ALSO:

Karen Raises $300K After Calling Black Child N-Word

Calling A Black Child The N-Word Could Make You A Millionaire





Ex-Cinnabon Worker Fired For Being Racist Toward Somali Customers Gets Over $100K In GiveSendGo Donations was originally published on newsone.com