Rep. Jasmine Crockett Offcially Enters U.S. Senate Race

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, one of the most dynamic and outspoken members of the Democratic Party, has announced her plans to run for the United States Senate next year. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a former Texas state representative, was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2022.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett shared the news in Dallas on Monday (December 8) to a crowd of supporters and members of the media. Ahead of her 40-minute speech, Crockett shared an ad that showed President Donald Trump verbally berating her, as reported by the New York Times.

“What we need is for me to have a bigger voice,” said Crockett. “We need to make sure that we are going to stop all the hell that is raining down on all of our people.”

Colin Allred, who served in the House, was angling for Sen. John Cornyn’s Senate seat but elected to drop out of the primary race to give Democrats a better shot at taking on the incumbent. Texas state Rep. James Talarico will face off against Crockett in a March primary.

The Republican side of the Texas Senate seat primary race includes Cornyn, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

With strong polling numbers and several viral moments to her credit, Rep. Jasmine Crockett seemingly welcomes the confrontational moments she’s had with Republican members of Congress, along with sharp words for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

