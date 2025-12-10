‘Unhinged & Immoral’ Hosts Jamila Bell & Mecca Evans Explain Their Podcast’s Potent Mix Of Pop-Culture, Cackles & Pure Personality [Exclusive]

If you spend even a minute scrolling TikTok, you might stumble across the sharp tongues and quick wits of Mecca Evans and Jamila Bell.

The creators behind the fast-rising podcast Unhinged & Immoral have become an unmissable duo; part pop culture savants, part social commentators, part comedians, and entirely unfiltered.

Their podcast pulls in 60,000 monthly listeners with its potent mix of humor, culture, and candid commentary, and the hosts told BOSSIP how it all began.



"We started going live together on TikTok sometime last year," Jamila told BOSSIP. "People realized that we knew each other in real life, and they really enjoyed our banter and the way we talked about certain current events. A lot of people were just saying that we should have a podcast, and a couple of weeks later, we just put all the stuff together to make it happen."

That magnetic chemistry carried straight into Unhinged & Immoral, where natural humor drives the storytelling.

“I think that, naturally, Jamila and I are very humorous and funny people,” said Mecca. “Anytime that we are just talking, chatting, I don’t think we could be serious for too long. That is also a joke on the podcast. We can stay serious for all of three minutes.”

Jamila added that comedy has always been her compass.

“When I entered into the space of entertainment, I always wanted it to be through comedy first because that’s what’s natural for me. I feel like it’s easier to attack different subjects when you come at it from a comedy standpoint.”

As the conversation continued, Mecca highlighted how the two are part of a growing wave of witty Black women in comedy and culture.

“We’re in good company,” she said. “As Black women, we have a couple of different isms on us, but everybody likes to laugh. Black people make very serious situations humorous. So it’s not surprising you’re seeing a wave of funny Black women who are witty and able to have serious conversations while also making the audience laugh.”

She continued,

“It honestly feels like a privilege because in the past 30 years, there’s always been very few select Black women in comedy who had to fight against the male-centered space. Now it feels like an easier, safer space to enter.”

That comedic clarity also shapes how the duo dissects celebrity scandals. When asked which star needed PR help immediately, Jamila did not hesitate, naming the Head Barb in Charge as the top pick.

“Nicki Minaj,” she told BOSSIP. “She’s so incredibly talented that she’s never going to not be relevant. But I think that honestly, if she just had a better team, her PR would be so much better.”

Mecca agreed but added another name, spotlighting a City Girl involved in a previous social spat crisis.

“JT. A lot of people are rooting for JT. With her situation with Cardi, it would’ve been much more respected if she had just dropped some songs versus doing the Twitter thing,” said Mecca. “Because Cardi attacked it on wax first, if you respond with rap disses, it’s well received, and we’re not looking at it like it’s messy.”

On the flipside, the pair shared who they believe plays the internet perfectly. Jamila quickly selected Cardi B.

"She really understands the internet. She keeps herself relevant even with such a gap between albums. Even when she gets into certain situations, because she's always been funny with it, it never really sticks."

Mecca highlighted a different kind of celebrity savvy.

“Zendaya functions as an old-school celebrity,” she said. “We don’t know too much about her personal life. She pops out, she’s fine. The fact that she’s our age and still holds that mystique is really cool.”

Listeners keep tuning in not just for pop culture commentary but for the wild, sometimes jaw-dropping confessions sent in by fans. Jamila recalled one unforgettable submission.

“One of them sent a nude in,” she told BOSSIP.

Mecca clarified the chaos.

“He sent us evidence of his member. He sent us a picture to go with the story to further explain that he be having these girls fixated. That definitely caught us off guard.”

The pair credits the trust they’ve built for moments like that.

“They are very comfortable telling us their business even if it makes them look bad,” Jamila said. “It can get very older-cousins energy.”

The creators also bring that authenticity to their growing list of celebrity guests. Akeem Ali and Karlous King recently joined them, but their dream list is long.

“I would love to have Keke Palmer,” Jamila said. “I think it would be such a fun and really eventful episode.”

Mecca’s dream guest is Queen Latifah.

“She’s always someone I looked at because she’s done everything she wanted to do. I really look up to everything she does.”

As the conversation came full circle, both women reflected on advice they’d give their younger creative selves.

“Figure out all the things that you need, figure out who you want to help you, and grab people more interested in seeing the vision than getting paid,” Jamila shared. “Podcasting isn’t super lucrative in the beginning. You have to put a lot of money, effort, and resources into it.”

Mecca echoed the sentiment.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Not everyone is out to get you. A lot of people are willing to help.”

