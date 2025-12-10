Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams to Co-Chair 2026 Met Gala

Beyoncé's return after decade-long absence sparks excitement for her fashion statement.

Kidman and Williams' involvement signals effort to spotlight creativity across different fields.

Costume Art exhibit at new Condé M. Nast Galleries will explore fashion as physical art.

The 2026 Met Gala is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events in recent memory, thanks to a powerhouse lineup of co-chairs. Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour will lead next spring’s celebration, bringing together four women who have each left a global mark in their own fields.

For Beyoncé, the night will be particularly meaningful. The superstar hasn’t walked the Met steps since 2016, when she stunned in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture look. Her return after a decade away already has fans buzzing about what unforgettable moment she might deliver this time.

Kidman and Williams are no strangers to the Gala, consistently making memorable fashion statements over the years. Both appeared earlier this year at the “Superfine” theme event—Kidman wearing sculptural Balenciaga and Williams in a Lacoste creation that blended her signature athletic style with red carpet glamour. Their involvement signals a continued effort to spotlight creativity across different cultural lanes, not just within high fashion.

Alongside the main co-chairs, the gala’s host committee will be guided by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz. They’ll be joined by an impressive roster representing music, film, modeling, dance, and sports. Names like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, and A’ja Wilson are already confirmed, with more expected to be announced soon.

Next year’s gala will introduce the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, Costume Art. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the show will dive deep into the relationship between clothing and the human body—how fashion adapts, transforms, and interacts with the many forms we live in. The exhibition will explore themes such as the aging body, the pregnant body, the naked body, and more, all through historical and contemporary pieces from The Met’s collection.

The exhibition also marks a major milestone for the museum: it will be the first to debut inside the new Condé M. Nast Galleries, a large 12,000-square-foot space adjacent to the Great Hall. Bolton shared that the goal is to highlight fashion not just as a visual art but as a physical one—something shaped by the bodies we inhabit and the stories those bodies tell.

As always, the Met Gala will serve as a major fundraiser to support future Costume Institute exhibitions, publications, and acquisitions. The Costume Art exhibit will open to the public on May 10, 2026, and run through January 10, 2027.

While the official dress code has not been revealed yet, anticipation is already building. With Beyoncé, Kidman, Williams, and Wintour at the helm, the 2026 Met Gala promises to deliver a night where fashion, culture, and art meet in a completely new way.

