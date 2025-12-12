RANKED: 50 Cent’s Biggest Celebrity Beefs

Source:

Morning Hustle’s “I GOT 5 ON IT” Ranks 50 Cent’s Biggest Beefs

The Morning Hustle crew, Kyle and Lore’l, alongside Alton Walker, brought the laughs during the latest “I GOT 5 ON IT” segment, tackling one of hip-hop’s most legendary trolls: 50 Cent. Alton broke down his list of the top five most memorable beefs 50 has ever engaged in, and the conversation was pure comedy.



Top 5 50 Cent Beefs, Ranked:

Source: River Callaway / Getty

5. Vivica Fox

Coming in at number five was his short-lived but endlessly dramatic relationship with Vivica A. Fox. The hosts reminisced about the relentless online jabs, noting they only dated for a few months, yet the fallout has lasted for years.

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

4. Rick Ross

Number four featured Rick Ross, with the hosts highlighting the infamous moment 50 exposed Ross’s past as a correctional officer—a move many thought would end the boss’ career.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

3. Floyd Mayweather

The list got even funnier at number three with Floyd Mayweather. The crew howled recalling 50 challenging the boxer to read, a petty moment that lives on in internet history.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

2. Ja Rule

At number two, the hosts discussed the career-altering feud with Ja Rule, which effectively shifted the sound of New York rap and crowned 50 as the new king.

Source: Getty / General

1.Diddy

Finally, the undisputed number one spot went to Diddy. Alton argued that 50 producing a whole documentary series about the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul is the ultimate checkmate in a rap beef.

The segment was a hilarious trip down memory lane, proving that when it comes to beef, nobody does it better or pettier than 50 Cent.

