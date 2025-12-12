The Game Claims He’s the Best Rapper on the West Coast: “Nobody Can Out-Rap Me”

Source: VALERIE MACON

The Game stepped into the hip-hop spotlight once again this week, and this time it wasn’t for new music—it was for a bold declaration that instantly set the internet buzzing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During a conversation on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, the Compton rapper didn’t hesitate when asked about where he stands among his peers. According to him, the answer is simple: he sits at the top.

✕

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’m definitely the best rapper from Compton,” he said with complete confidence. “And honestly, the best rapper from the West Coast, period. Can’t nobody out rap me.”

For The Game, this wasn’t just bragging—it was a statement about his longevity, versatility, and fearlessness. He emphasized that his skill set goes beyond just lyricism, explaining that he has the ability to “rap circles around people” while also being able to handle any pressure that comes with the territory. “I’m the best rapper in this town,” he added without hesitation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But as soon as DJ Akademiks posted the clip online, the debate from rap fans erupted at full force. The name that immediately flooded the comments? Kendrick Lamar.

Many fans argued that Kendrick is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of his generation, let alone Compton. “Kendrick is the best and his music will last forever,” one fan wrote. Others pushed back, saying the debate isn’t necessary: “Kendrick and Game are both dope in different ways. Neither needs to take from the other.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Game, however, seemed unfazed by comparisons. His statement wasn’t framed as an attack but as self-belief—a perspective he has maintained throughout his career.

Beyond the headline-grabbing moment, the interview also explored deeper parts of his life. He shared reflections on growing up in Compton, navigating hardships, going to jail, and surviving challenges that shaped both his character and his music. He also discussed his dynamic relationships with other major artists such as Kanye West and 50 Cent, giving viewers a broader look at the experiences that built him.

Related Article: The Game Calls For R.Kelly & Diddy’s Release From Prison at Birthday Bash

Related Article: Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’

The timing of his comments is notable, as The Game has been gearing up for new music. After releasing his Gangsta Grillz project Every Movie Needs A Trailer, he confirmed he’s preparing to drop his long-awaited album Documentary 3. “I wanted to give fans fresh music while preparing for the release of Documentary 3,” he said in earlier interviews. “Then we’ll come out next year with the album.”

Love him or disagree with him, The Game knows how to reignite discussion in hip-hop. And with new music on the horizon, the debate over West Coast supremacy isn’t ending anytime soon.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Game Claims He’s the Best Rapper on the West Coast: “Nobody Can Out-Rap Me” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com