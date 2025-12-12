Atlanta’s Veneer King Exposed: $4M Scam Leaves Clients in Shambles

The drama began in October 2024 when investigators raided Brandon Dillard’s business, A List Smiles Atlanta.

Prosecutors alleged Dillard performed illegal procedures and ran training programs, despite complaints and a cease-and-desist from the State Dental Board.

The title "veneer technician" does not legally exist in Georgia.

Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

In a story that’s got Atlanta buzzing, Brandon Dillard, the self-proclaimed “top veneer specialist,” is facing serious heat after being indicted on 113 charges, including practicing dentistry without a license. Prosecutors allege Dillard raked in over $4 million by performing illegal veneer procedures and running training programs for aspiring “veneer technicians”—a title that doesn’t even legally exist in Georgia.

As reported by WSB-TV, the drama began in October 2024 when investigators raided Dillard’s business, A List Smiles Atlanta, following complaints from clients and a cease-and-desist letter from the State Dental Board earlier that year. Despite the warning, Dillard allegedly kept the hustle alive, offering cosmetic dental services and training programs that left some clients with more regrets than pearly whites.

One client, Kristi Brown, paid $3,000 for partial veneers, only to have her dentist raise red flags during a routine cleaning. “He kept asking who did this. You need to be careful. Did he have a dentist certificate? I was like, I don’t remember seeing any of that. I should have known,” Brown shared.

The indictment, handed down in November 2025, includes charges like theft by deception, battery, possession of dangerous drugs, and even a RICO violation. Prosecutors claim Dillard’s operation caused irreversible harm to clients, with one victim reporting veneers falling out after biting into a cracker.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten didn’t mince words: “He’s never been a dentist. And as much as he may want to play one on Instagram, he is not one.”

Dillard’s arraignment is set for January 2026, but the case has already sparked a broader conversation about the rise of unlicensed “veneer specialists” and the risks of seeking cosmetic procedures outside of regulated healthcare. The American Dental Association has warned against such practices, citing the potential for permanent damage.

For now, Dillard’s Instagram accounts are deactivated, but his story serves as a cautionary tale for anyone chasing a perfect smile on a budget. Remember, when it comes to your teeth, it’s better to trust a licensed professional than a social media sensation.

