‘Truth Living’ Porsha Williams Opens Up About ‘Comfortable’ Courtship With Her Loving Lady, Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Porsha from Real Housewives of Atlanta is fully “living in her truth” as she embraces her blossoming romance with master barber Patrice “Sway” McKinney — and she’s not holding back on sharing her happiness.

In an exclusive Dec. 11 interview with PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about why she decided to make her relationship with Sway Instagram-official in November.



The mother of one, who finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia in June, explained that she “just wanted to continue to live in my truth.”

Porsha added that, despite spending more than a decade in the reality-TV spotlight, sharing this particular relationship felt new and significant.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve been in reality TV for 10-plus years, okay. But yes, this was definitely different for obvious reasons,” she said from the red carpet at A Year in Time in New York City, noting that this is her first public relationship with a woman.

On Friday, Nov. 28, the 44-year-old RHOA star posted a heartfelt birthday message to McKinney — founder of Encore Salon Suites in Atlanta — writing, “The Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro.”

“Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! 🥂🍾,” she continued. “Can’t wait to act up Saturday!”

The Instagram carousel included two photos of Williams and McKinney embracing in front of a sparkling Christmas tree display, along with several videos, including a clip of the pair dancing together in a club, and another of Sway planting a kiss on Porsha’s cheek.

Porsha Williams says she’s loving her new relationship with Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Reflecting on her decision to go public, Porsha told PEOPLE that she “didn’t want to hide” any part of her life.

“I felt if I did hide it and it had to be caught somewhere, it just wouldn’t feel authentic,” she shared. “I want to live in my truth, and so in doing that, I have found someone who I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great.”

When discussing what drew her to Sway, Porsha explained:

“I think the best thing is when you find someone that you can see yourself in, and you guys match, and everything is comfortable, it’s warm.”

She added, “You definitely want to be with someone warm who you can enjoy — and family. So I’m very blessed.”

How did we get here?

Hints of Porsha’s relationship with Sway surfaced back in October during a panel at CultureCon NYC, where she revealed she was dating both a man and a woman. While little is known about the man, fans were already speculating about her connection with Sway.

At the time, Porsha shared that both relationships were off to promising starts.

“He is nice, and she is nice,” she said with a laugh during the panel, before opening up about her emotional journey.

“But I really just wanted to make sure these were normal people. And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything. They’re perfect. They mirror you.”

She also revealed that neither of her new partners depends on over-the-top gestures to impress her; instead, they are secure enough to “challenge” and “question” her — something she finds refreshing.

“They’re not letting me walk over them,” Porsha said. “They aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship. And so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet.”

As for Sway, Patrice McKinney is the founder of Encore Salon Suites — the first Black-owned salon suite franchise — and a seasoned master barber and stylist with more than 10 years of experience.

What do you think about Porsha Williams’ budding romance with Sway? Thoughts?

The post ‘Truth Living’ Porsha Williams Opens Up About ‘Comfortable’ Courtship With Her Loving Lady, Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney appeared first on Bossip.

‘Truth Living’ Porsha Williams Opens Up About ‘Comfortable’ Courtship With Her Loving Lady, Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney was originally published on bossip.com