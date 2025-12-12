Her Man, Her Man, Her Man…Angel Reese Casually Confirms Wendell Carter Jr. Swoonship With THIS Relationship Reveal

Source: Cindy Ord/ Julio Aguilar

Angel Reese just soft-launched, hard-launched, and let the whole timeline know what it is. The WNBA superstar seemingly confirmed her romance with Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., and social media is still catching its breath. Read more about the latest on their relationship inside.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the sparks between the two athletes have officially jumped from rumor to reality. The whispers first started when Carter hit FanDuel TV and was asked about the Chicago Sky forward. Instead of dodging like most celebrities do when the block gets hot, he leaned right into it. Wendell Carter referred to Reese as “the homie for sure” and added, “We locked in.” Fans immediately started connecting dots, drawing conclusions, and refreshing their feeds, waiting for Reese to respond.

She did not disappoint. On Wednesday night (Dec. 10), Reese posted a slideshow on Instagram that instantly broke the internet.

In the photos, she rocks a Magic jersey customized with the words “My Man” across the back, sending a message louder than any press release ever could. The final picture in the carousel shows Carter’s hand wrapped around her waist, making the situation crystal clear for anyone still confused.

Carter slid into her comments with a simple but telling “overly,” which fans quickly decoded as basketball-player-speak for “I said what I said.”

It didn’t take long for Reese’s post to go viral. Comment sections, group chats, and fan pages went into overdrive, celebrating what looks like the beginning of a brand new basketball power couple. Reese has always kept her personal life low-key, so this moment felt like a rare peek behind the curtain.

While her love life is heating up, her basketball future is still up in the air. Reese had an explosive All-Star season for the Chicago Sky, averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. But the publication notes that she expressed major frustration with the team’s roster and direction during a mid-season interview with the Chicago Tribune. She made it clear that she wants to play with high-caliber talent and does not plan on repeating the struggles of this past year.

Whether she stays in Chicago or takes her talents elsewhere, Angel Reese is moving with intention on and off the court. And now that her relationship status is Instagram official, the fans will definitely be watching her next moves.

