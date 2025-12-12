Chellace Erased: ‘Love Island USA’ Stars Chelley Bissainthe & Ace Greene Announce Split–‘Sometimes Things Don’t Work’

Chelley and Ace decided to part ways after facing real-world pressures

They communicated openly before making the mutual decision to split

Chelley expresses gratitude for their time together and wishes Ace the best

Another couple from Season 7 of Love Island USA has called it quits.

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene, who met on the reality show earlier this year, have put an end to their relationship. The latter announced the news during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio.

“Ace and I actually decided to part ways,” Chelley revealed on Friday. “It really was a tough decision, like, for the both of us and very hard to decide. But, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go. So I think we just got to a decision that was best.”

Bissainthe, 28, and Greene, 23, were caught in a will-they, won’t-they dynamic throughout a lot of Season 7, but ultimately, they coupled up and survived through challenges, recouplings, and Casa Amor. The pair solidified their relationship outside of the villa, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend in the months following their time on the show. But, behind the scenes, Chelley says they faced real-world pressures that tested them in different ways.

“[There was] a mutual level of respect and understanding that we wanted this to work. But sometimes things don’t work,” she admitted on the radio show. “Couples go through things that are very challenging and sometimes the best thing to do is make a decision that needs to be made.”

She went on to explain that the breakup didn’t happen overnight, insisting both she and Ace were committed to communicating openly before making the final decision to split.

“We had a lot of conversations,” she said. “At the end of the day, it was just a mutual agreement of, like, this is for the best.”

“I’ve definitely thought about our supporters, our fans and stuff,” Chelley continued. “But I’ll trust that they’ll understand that this decision needed to be made if we were able to come to this mutual decision.”

The reality star chose not to give any specifics about what led to the split, saying both she and Greene deserve privacy amid their split.

“A lot happens in relationships. People can understand that,” she explained. “I think out of respect for the both of us, the details aren’t really necessary. I think that we can be peaceful and understand that we’re good with being able to be on the same page.”

Still, Chelley insists she holds nothing but gratitude for Ace and the time they shared as a couple.

“We are put on this earth to experience people,” she said. “Sometimes we want it to last a lifetime and sometimes … it’s for that moment in time. I’m very grateful nonetheless and at the end of the day, I wish Ace the best. And for myself, I just have to focus on healing and growth, what’s next.”

Ace has yet to comment on the split.

