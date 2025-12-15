D.L. Hughley Defends Gavin Newsom, Says Nicki Minaj ‘Shouldn’t Post Anything About Kids Cuz Her Husband Can’t Be Within 1000 Ft Of One’

Nicki Minaj has been cozying up to Trump and praising his administration.

Nicki criticized Newsom for supporting trans youth, but Hughley says she has no right to talk about children's safety.

Nicki's husband is a registered sex offender, which Hughley says makes her unfit to comment on kids' wellbeing.

D.L. Hughley is calling out Nicki Minaj amid her online beef with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Nicki has been cozying up to Donald Trump and his entire administration in recent weeks, even praising Vice President JD Vance for being “smarter than a computer.”

Over the weekend, the rapper quadrupled down on that alliance by waging a war online with California Governor Gavin Newsom, bashing his support of transgender youth. Minaj latched onto a recent comment Governor Newsom made while discussing his long record of pro-trans legislation, expressing his support of the community by making a remark about wanting “to see trans kids.”

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” the rapper tweeted. “Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids… GavOUT.”

While Newsom didn’t give Nicki a direct response, he did post a compilation video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s diss track, “HISS.”

In the portion of the song used by Newsom, Meg famously raps, “These hos don’t be mad at Megan, these hos mad at Megan’s law,” referencing Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty’s place on the sex offender registry.

Now, D.L. Hughley is using that same school of thought to take down Nicki, telling the rapper she shouldn’t be concerned about children when her husband has been repeatedly convicted and sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender. Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape for an incident that occurred in 1994 when he and his alleged victim were both 16. He pleaded guilty to the charge and served nearly four years of an 18 to 54-month prison sentence in New York.

As previously reported, he was arrested in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from Miami to California. In July 2022, Kenneth Petty was sentenced to a year of house arrest and three years of probation, plus a $55,000 fine.

The comedian posted to Threads about his stance on the situation, insisting the rapper has no place when it comes to children’s safety.

“Nicki Minaj shouldnt post anything about kids cuz her husband can’t be within 1000 ft of one!” he wrote. “It ain’t Gavin Newson it’s Chris Hanson she should be worried about.”

Hughley went on to post a video breaking down that same sentiment, discussing the fact that Nicki clearly isn’t concerned with the safety of children when she’s been supporting Trump and is married to a registered sex offender.

Surprisingly, Nicki hasn’t responded to D.L.’s shade just yet–but the Barbz sure have. Check out some of their reactions to the drama down below:

