Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was hoping to be met with overwhelming excitement when she announced her run for the Senate; instead, she was bombarded with attacks over her stance on Israel and Gaza.

The U.S. Senate hopeful is now defending herself from what she describes as “coordinated attacks” on social media that conveniently began after she announced her Senate run.

Following her announcement, a diced-up clip, lacking context, began going viral on social media, with many on the far left, who don’t have any love for Israel, going to town on Crockett.

The 44-year-old congresswoman was attacked by those on the “far-left” for her votes and statements on Israel and its war on Gaza that left more than 70,000 Palestinians dead.

Touching on the fallout, Crockett told Texas reporter Jeremy Wallace, “There was a coordinated attack on me on social media that was mischaracterizing my position.”

Jasmine Crockett Explains Why She Voted For Supplemental Packages For Israel

Crockett went on to clarify the misinformation regarding her taking money from AIPAC, spoiler alert, she didn’t, and why she voted for particular supplemental packages that supplied funds for the weapons Israel used.

“That supplemental package was for defensive help to Israel, as well as it was for money for Gaza. It was for money for Taiwan. It was also money for Haiti. And so yes, I voted for it,” Crockett explained. “What they also don’t discuss is that there have been other bills that were only for funding for Israel, where I actually voted no.”

Crockett also pointed out that Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives, and using what little power they have, Democrats were able to get additional humanitarian funding for Gaza, Haiti, and Taiwan by leveraging their caucus.

“They are the ones that put the bills on the floor, and we were able to use leverage to be able to get support for other places such as Haiti, such as Gaza, because there were no packages that the Republicans were putting forth that were actually going to give money for Gaza.”

Crockett Explained Supporting The People of Israel

She also had time to explain how she can still support Israel, while at the same time showing no love to its current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I will say this on the record any day, all day. I have no hate for any kind of people. Doesn’t matter who you are. I love people, but I don’t necessarily love the Netanyahu government,” Crockett said. “I don’t think that it’s fair to go after an entire people because you don’t like their government.”

Social media has also been engaged in a back-and-forth with those who feel Crockett is being unfairly targeted, while those on the left continue to call her out.

