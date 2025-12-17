Would You Take Your Ex Back? The Morning Hustle Weighs In

Some find closure by leaving past relationships behind, while others consider reconnecting with 'good' ex.

Nostalgia and vulnerability can cloud judgment when ex resurfaces, requiring honest self-reflection.

Growth means not every familiar door should reopen, prioritizing peace and self-love over chaos.

Morning Hustle: Would You Give Your Ex Another Chance?

The main event was a question that gets everyone talking: If your ex came back right now, would you take them back? Lore’l didn’t hesitate, shutting down the idea immediately. For her, some doors are best left closed, especially considering her unique experiences—one ex is in jail and another is a memory she’s moved on from. Lore’l was real about her journey, reflecting on how growth and self-worth play a role in knowing which chapters should stay closed. She empowered listeners by reminding them it’s okay to recognize when a relationship wasn’t meant to last, no matter the memories attached.

As the crew dove deeper, the conversation took on layers that hit home for many. The Morning Hustle team touched on how nostalgia can cloud judgment, especially when old flames resurface during vulnerable times. They invited the audience to think about the reasons behind breakups, how some people return out of comfort rather than compatibility, and why it’s important to prioritize your peace and growth. Lore’l encouraged everyone to ask the tough questions: Is your ex truly changed, or is it just old habits coming back around?

Listeners chimed in, adding to the community vibe with stories of their own. From wild high school love stories to deeper, grown-folk reflections, the phone lines lit up with opinions on whether a rekindled romance could ever work. Some called in with tales of regret, while others stood by their “never look back” stance. The Morning Hustle ensured these voices were heard, highlighting that everyone’s path to closure looks different.

By wrapping the topic in honest conversation and a sense of belonging, the show emphasized what matters most—knowing your worth, loving yourself first, and celebrating growth. The crew left listeners with this thought: Growth means not every door should be reopened, no matter how familiar it feels.

Alton, on the other hand, offered a different perspective. If he weren’t in his current love life, he admitted he might give his one serious ex another chance, describing her as a “good woman.” This sparked a playful debate about loyalty and what it means to appreciate a past connection while being secure in your present. Kyle kept it simple and direct with an “unequivocally, absolutely no,” citing his desire for peace over the chaos a past relationship brought. The crew opened the phone lines, leaving the hustlers to decide: are you spinning the block or leaving your ex in the past for good?