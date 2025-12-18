Twice As Nice — 12 Celebrity Twins Worth Celebrating On National Twin Day

Source: It’s National Twin Day and there are a majority of people in the world who do not know what it’s like to have a twin. Those of us who don’t can only imagine that it’s something of a unique experience to have someone you shared a womb with. Just like a having a sibling in general, having a twin probably has it’s perks and fun moments, but also it’s annoying moments. Either way, they’ve got a built in best friend! There are some twin celebrities we’ve witnessed build their careers together in the limelight. Others, may have taken similar or different paths, without sharing with the world that they even have a twin. So to celebrate the day, we’ve put together a list of 12 twin celebrities who you may or may not have known were twins! RELATED CONTENT: Combs Twins Enjoy Tropical Therapy In Turks Amid Diddy’s Legal Troubles Autism Isn’t An Insult—So Why Are We Talking About Beyoncé’s Twins Like It Is? [Op-Ed]



1. Tia and Tamera, 47

Tia and Tamera are one of the first set of twins many think of when they think of Black twin celebrities. Much of their early days in television started off together with their hit television series Sister, Sister and their Disney film Twitches and Seventeen Again. But as they got older they went on to do solo projects like Tia being cast in The Game while Tamera was a host on the daytime television show The Real.

2. Malika and Khadijah Haqq, 42 Malika and Khadijah got their fame from the infamous movie ATL, starring T.I., Lauren London, and Evan Ross. However, some may even remember them playing Penny in the Disney film Sky High, which was actually their feature film debut. Their character was a villainous cheerleader, who could make multiple clones of herself. You may have also seen these ladies with Khloé Kardashian as they have been her close friends for decades.

3. Tasha and Sidra Smith, 54 Tasha and Sidra Smith have also been in the entertainment business for years. They shared the screen together in the 1994 movie Twin Sitters, but as time went on, Tasha took on more roles in front of the camera. Sidra, on the other hand, did more behind the scenes work. We’ve seen Tasha in Why Did I Get Married, Daddy’s Little Girls and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Sidra was a casting director for Daredevil and A Luv Tale. She was a producer for Free Angela and All Political Prisoners.

4. Laverne Cox and M. Lamar, 53 Source: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: Laverne Cox attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic). Source: M. Lamar/IG:lamar_m_lamar Much of the world initially learned about Laverne Cox’s twin brother, M. Lamar, during her breakout role in Orange Is The New Black. He briefly appeared on the show himself, playing Cox’s character previous to her transition. While Cox continues to show up in TV shows and movies, M. Lamar has carved out his own path as a composer and musical artist. He’s worked in genres like opera, metal, and is a pianist.

5. Billy Dee Williams and Loretta Williams, 88 Though Billy Dee Williams grew up in a household with a mother who wanted to be in show biz, he was the true breakout star in his family. He is the romantic lead that plays opposite of Diana Ross in Mahogany and Lady Sings The Blues. But he also has a twin sister named Loretta Williams. Both were raised in Harlem, however not much else is known about his sister and what her career was.

6. Rumi and Sir Carter, 8 Beyoncé stopped the world when she announced in 2017 that she was welcoming twins. In the early years, she protected Rumi and Sir from the limelight, but as they got older we got to see more of Rumi. She’s even joined her mom and sister, Blue Ivy, on stage for Beyoncé’s tours. Sir has been more shielded from the public and it’s not often he gets to be seen. But every once in a while, Queen Bey drops a picture or video of her family with him in it, giving fans a glimpse of how he’s grown.

7. Brandi and Karli Harvey, 43 Brandi and Karli Harvey are the first borns of comedian, actor and TV host Steve Harvey. Brandi is currently the host of her own podcast called Vault Empowers while her sister Karli is an international event host and emcee. He welcomed them in his very first marriage to Marcia.

8. Rondé and Tiki Barber, 50 Rondé and Tiki Barber were already inseparable as kids. They were so close that they both went off to have the same professional career in the NFL as players. They both went to the University of Virginia before getting drafted to the NFL. Once they were, Tiki went to the New York Giants but Rondé played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tiki decided to retire early in 2006, due to the physical toll the game took on his body. His brother completed 16 seasons with the Buccaneers and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

9. Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 18 Jessie and D’Lila are the second youngest children to Sean “Diddy” Combs and youngest to their late mom Kim Porter. They just graduated high school in May and don’t have any plans to go to college for now. However, they said in a Tik Tok video, they do plan to be entrepreneurs. They also model and have walked a runway for Dolce & Gabbana, Ellaé Lisqué, and also Liberty & Justice.

10. Markieff & Marcus Morris, 36 Source: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 04: Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers look on during the game at Staples Center on April 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) / Getty Markieff and Marcus are identical twin brothers who played for the University of Kansas for three seasons before getting drafted to the NBA in 2011. Markieff was the 13th draft pick and went to the Phoenix Suns. Marcus was chosen right after him for the Houston Rockets. Now Markieff plays with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his brother Marcus is a free agent.