National Short Person Day! 15 Short Celebrities Who Reached New Heights With Their Talent

Source: Getty December 22 marks National Short Person Day, which is a day to celebrate everyone who is considered short. For some people, having a diminutive figure doesn’t bother them. However, it can come with its challenges, and short men and women could deal with different obstacles. For instance, some men are rejected as potential romantic candidates due to their height. Many short women don’t typically struggle with that in their dating lives, because most women, in general, are shorter than men anyway. However, it can become an issue if a woman has aspirations to model. Even women who are of an average height run into that problem, as most models are expected to be tall. Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. But being smaller in height doesn’t have to be viewed as a flaw. In fact, there are a lot of people in the world who have accomplished some amazing things. Here’s a list of celebrities who didn’t let being short stop them from breaking barriers, meeting their goals, and becoming successful. RELATED CONTENT: Why Women Are Obsessed With Height

1. Simone Biles, 28, 4’8 We had to kick this off with the most decorated gymnast, Ms. Simone Biles, who, in a 4’8 body, has won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. Many people already know she is pretty tiny, but if you need an actual visual, here’s her standing with some friends and her husband.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith, 54, 4’11 Actress Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t one of the first people that come to mind when you think of a short person. But multiple sources say the Set It Off star is 4’11. And as you can see from the photo that Pinkett Smith’s family pretty much towers over her.

3. Kevin Hart, 46, 5’5 It’s no secret that Kevin Hart is short. And that’s never gotten in the way of him having a successful career in comedy and acting. In fact, he’s often embraced it in his projects. But do you know his actual height? He’s 5’5. Let’s compare his height to some of his cast members in his Peacock series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

4. Lil Uzi Vert, 30, 5’4 But apparently, he got Lil Uzi Vert beat. The “Just Wanna Rock” rapper is at about 5’4, and you can see here with him standing next to Future, who is reportedly 6’2. But, no matter, whatever he “lacks” in height he makes up for it in his music and fashion.

5. Tony Cox, 67, 3’6 Source: Tony Cox (Photo by Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images) You’ve seen his face in films like Bad Santa, Friday, and Me, Myself & Irene. Tony Cox headed to Hollywood from Alabama in 1977, and initially, he found it difficult to book good roles, being that he is a little person. Someone of his 3’6 stature was often thrown in a costume for roles back then, and some of his early characters didn’t get a lot of screen time. But Cox got his big break when he co-starred opposite of Billy Bob Thornton in Bad Santa.

6. Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 50, 4’11 We know when it comes to Tiny, ain’t nothing “tiny” about her voice. Maybe the nickname is referring to her stature. In this photo here, she is the shortest one in not only her group Xscape, but also out of the three ladies in the R&B group SWV.

7. Kai Cenat, 24, 5’4 Kai Cenat is a major trailblazer in the streaming world and has become an inspiration for the younger generation who aspire to stream and create content. He’s built a multimillion-dollar brand just by doing what he loves every day. Cenat is also on the shorter side. Some online fans have suggested that he play Kevin Hart in a biopic, which might work perfectly, considering they aren’t so far apart in height.

8. Quinta Brunson, 35, 4’11 Quinta Brunson, the comedian and actress who took the TV world by storm after delivering a masterful comedy series called Abbott Elementary, is also in the high four-foot club. Like Jada, she is 4’11. Notice how short she is in the photo with her Abbott Elementary castmates.

9. Skai Jackson, 23, 5’0 Back in 2021, Skai Jackson revealed on Twitter that she is only five feet exactly. So no need to guess there. Additionally, Jackson has a petite frame, but knows how to style it well every time she’s stepping out.

10. Lil Kim, 51, 4’11 You had to be there to see how Lil Kim held it down for the ladies in the rap game during her era. She came full force with raw bars and fearless fashion, and she did it all in her 4’11 body! Just look at how tiny she is in this photo.

11. Gary Coleman, 42, 4’8 Source: Gary Coleman arrives to The 6th Annual “TV Land Awards” on June 8, 2008 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) Though he’s been gone for more than 15 years, Gary Coleman is still remembered by many as Arnold Jackson from the 1980s series Diff’rent Strokes. He joined the cast at just 10 years old, and his character stayed a child throughout the season, even as he got into his late teens because of Coleman’s inability to grow past being 4’8. He was born with a medical condition called congenital kidney defect and received a kidney transplant at age 5. After that, he was instructed to take immunosuppressive drugs, which ended up stunting his growth.

12. Emmanuel Lewis, 54, approximately 3’5 Source: Actor Emmanuel Lewis attends 2015 Georgia Music Hall Of Fame Awards at Georgia World Congress Center on September 26, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for the Georgia Music Hall of Fame) Another friendly and familiar face in the ’80s was Emmanuel Lewis. He had a show called Webster at that time, and he was the face of several Burger King commercials. But some people may not have known that he wasn’t as young as he looked. As a teenager, he stood at about 3’5. There is no explanation for his height, and it’s also not clear if he grew any taller since then, now that he is 54. But photographic evidence shows that if he did grow, it doesn’t seem to be by much.

13. Shirley Caesar, 87, approximately 5’1 Source: Pastor Shirley Caesar poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Don’t let Shirley Caesar’s height fool you! She may have a short stature, but she is a force in the gospel world. She’s been the pastor of Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church for over 20 years, but is also an artist that’s won 11 Grammys out of her 29 nominations. Pastor Caesar has a voice that zaps you back into that beautifully nostalgic, old school Black gospel music. She’s often referred to as “The First Lady of Gospel Music.” It’s unclear what her height is but – she’s shorter than Kirk Franklin so – enough said. Source: Kirk Franklin, Shirley Caesar and Yoland Adams attend the ceremony honor Shirley Caesar with a Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)