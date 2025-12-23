‘Okay Body!’ — Halle Bailey Shows Off Fab Abs In Steamy Beach Side Bikini Pic

Standing in front of a breathtaking ocean view and scenic rocks, Halle snapped a quick photo while smiling brightly at the camera. She wore a satin green bikini top that brought out her toned upper body, paired with green-and-white paisley-printed bikini bottoms that hugged her curves perfectly. The look highlighted her sculpted abs and curvy hips, drawing immediate attention from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Halle Bailey , 25, sent the internet into a collective moment of awe when she shared a striking new Instagram photo on Dec. 15, confidently showing off her sculpted abs while wearing a steamy green bikini. The singer and actress, known for both her powerhouse vocals and growing presence in Hollywood, looked radiant as she posed against a stunning natural backdrop that highlighted both her beauty and her relaxed, glowing energy.

Fans react to Halle Bailey’s stunning bikini pic.

“Back home,” the singer’s caption read, keeping the message simple while letting the photo speak for itself. The comments section quickly filled with praise, as admirers applauded Halle not only for her stunning appearance but also for her confidence and healthy glow.

“Okay body,” wrote tennis star Naomi Osaka.

“You look amazing,” another person penned.

“Body is tea,” commented another fan.

Beyond the compliments, several fans expressed how happy they were to see Halle thriving, especially since she has kept a relatively low public profile musically and professionally in recent months. The star had a blockbuster year in 2023, starring in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and delivering an award-worthy performance in The Color Purple musical. Since then, she has focused more on her personal life.

In a post shared on Dec. 2, Halle explained what she has been up to, telling fans she has been on her “mommy-ish” while spending time in nature and enjoying life. In late 2023, the singer welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, with ex-boyfriend DDG, 28.

Just a day before her bikini post, Halle shared another sweet moment on Instagram, this time captured during a walk with her sister, Chloe Bailey. The photo showed her all smiles, radiating joy and calm.

“Me walking .3 miles and calling it a spiritual journey @core,” she captioned the image.

From beachside confidence to peaceful walks with family, fans are simply happy to see Halle thriving, and we are too!

