JD Vance Responds To Nick Fuentes' Remarks About His Wife

Source:

The MAGA world’s infighting over the controversy surrounding right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes is interesting. I mean, the only real difference between Fuentes and most right-wing talking heads in the media is that the others feel compelled to somewhat mask their bigotry until they get caught saying the quiet part out loud, whereas Fuentes doesn’t believe there should even be a quiet part. Fuentes is what all MAGA supporters are once they’ve decided they will no longer apologize for being white supremacists, which brings us to Vice President JD Vance.

As USA TODAY reported, Fuentes recently used an ethnic slur to describe Usha Vance, Vance’s Indian American wife from a Hindu family, and referred to the vice president as a “race traitor” on one of his livestreams.

In response, Vance expressed some harsh words toward Fuentes and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, whose great offense was questioning whether a non-Christian Indian woman was safe being married to a white nationalist member of a white nationalist administration hellbent on making xenophobia and racism great again. (I’m largely paraphrasing Psaki, of course.)

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So, Vance, who has been grappling with racist MAGA attacks against his wife since he was announced as Trump’s running mate in 2024, decided to stand up for his wife, telling the online magazine UnHerd, “Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh*t. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

OK, so when I said Vance “expressed harsh words,” I really just meant words that squirmy, ineffectual white boys think are harsh. I mean, a man degrades your wife and the mother of your children, calling her a racial slur, and you respond by offering a simple suggestion that he consume feces? You know, white insults just don’t have enough kick to them. If someone tells me to “eat sh*t,” I’m probably just going to respond, “Nah, son, I’m not gonna do that.” I guess that’s why they resort to racial slurs. Otherwise, they might cause themselves an aneurysm trying to be clever.

Then, of course, there’s the fact that Vance is just a racist getting mad because a racist said something racist about his wife.

As we reported on Monday, during a Turning Point USA convention in Phoenix, Vance made this declaration to his white constituents: “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.” During the same speech in which Vance played to the collective persecution complex of the most powerful and dominant racial group in the Western world, he took a racist shot at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, saying, ” her street girl persona is about as real as her nails,” indicating that what he really wants white people to stop apologizing for is racism, not whiteness per se.

The jab at Crockett, among other things, makes it that much more absurd that Vance said this to UnHerd: “Antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement. Whether you’re attacking somebody because they’re white or because they’re Black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting.”

Oh word? What if they’re an outspoken Black woman running for the U.S. Senate? What if the bigots spewing “ethnic hatred,” who “have no place in the conservative movement,” are members of the Young Republican organization, whom Vance defended multiple times after they were caught calling Black people monkeys and other racial slurs, praising Adolf Hitler, and talking about tossing Jewish politicians in gas chambers?

Hey, Vance, what if the victims of “ethnic hatred” are Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio?

As I noted previously, it was Vance who spearheaded the campaign of lies and hate speech against Haitians in Springfield, claiming they were abducting people’s pets and eating them, despite the Springfield Police Department, the city’s planners, and the state’s Republican governor all saying repeatedly that it was not true. Vance has also spread the falsehood that Haitian migrants are responsible for a steep increase in HIV cases in Ohio, which health officials in the state also debunked.

The idea that “ethnic hatred” has “no place in the conservative movement” is laughable. Ethnic hatred is the modern conservative movement, and Vance has been a willing participant in it since he essentially became President Donald Trump’s racist understudy.

In other words, Psaki was right.

I’m still not going to eat my feces, though.

SEE ALSO:

VP JD Vance Says ‘Don’t Apologize For Being White’

JD Vance Was A Perfect Messenger For Unapologetic Whiteness

Vance Gets His 2012 Pro-Immigration Blog Removed







A Racist Got Mad Because Another Racist Said Something Racist About His Wife. Let’s Talk About It was originally published on newsone.com