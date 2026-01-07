Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up Dunkin’ For New Protein Milk Campaign

Starting today (January 7), Dunkin’, the popular coffee, beverage, and doughnut brand, is rolling out its new Protein Milk menu with the help of the Houston Hot Girl, Megan The Stallion. To get eyes on the new “Dunk N’ Pump” ad campaign for the refreshed menu, Megan Thee Stallion lent her time for a fun new commercial to support the announcement.

Dunkin’ is looking to make a big splash this year with its Protein Milk menu, which gives a new look to the Refreshers lineup with two new options. The Protein Milk option is also present in a trio of lattes, including a sugar-free iced selection.

Megan Thee Stallion shows up for the fun “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign ad spot as “Pro-Tina,” a play on her Tina Snow alter ego. Pro-Tina takes it back to the 1980s, leading an exercise class while adorned in Dunkin’ signature colors.

The Texas star tells the class to “grab those Protein Refreshers and start pumping” and leads the ladies into a series of gyrations and movements, with the cameraman getting in on the action as Megan delivers some fresh bars.

“Teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring my new Mango Protein Refresher to life has been such an exciting experience and I can’t wait for the Hotties to try it,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a statement. “Whether you’re drinking it to boost your fitness routine or just to power through a busy day, it’s the perfect drink for any occasion.”

“We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day,” Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, added. “Protein Milk tastes great across coffee, lattes and refreshers without changing the flavors guests already love, and we’re excited to support the launch in unexpected ways.”

For those looking to grab some Dunkin’ merch tied to the “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign, check out this page.

To learn more about the Protein Milk menu and Dunkin’s expanded winter menu, click here.

Photo: Dunkin’

