A List Of Places Women Refuse To Go For A First Date

The dating scene has changed quite a bit over the years. The expectations have especially changed; most women want to be wined and dined and taken to 5-star restaurants with a helicopter ride around the city, don’t get me wrong, that all sounds beautiful and nice BUT is that too much for a first date?

When it comes to a FIRST date, is all of that expected? Has social media ruined dating and the expectations? OR does it depend on the type of woman you’re dating?

If you think back to a few months ago maybe even a few years ago now there was a woman who clowned a man on social media for taking her to the cheesecake factory and another woman who clowned a man for taking her to red lobster for their first date, now when we were growing up these were nice resturants and still are but if you dont take them to nobu for the first date youre looked at with disgust and youre broke.



Nonetheless, let’s look at the places women refuse to go on a first date.

(None of this is based on facts)