Returning from its hiatus, SNL is boasting some big names to help usher in a new season of the iconic sketch comedy show in 2026, which will feature plenty of firsts.

SNL announced it will make its midseason premiere on January 17, and to kick things off, it will be hosted by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard with A$AP Rocky serving as the night’s musical guest.

Both will be making their SNL debuts, and you can be sure Rihanna’s baby daddy will be previewing new music from his long-delayed project, Don’t Be Dumb, due out January 16.

Also hosting this season and making her SNL debut is Teyana Taylor on January 24. She is currently riding a wave of buzz around her performance in the Oscar contender, One Battle After Another.

The Harlem-born artist, who recently split from her actor boo, Aaron Pierre, is also nominated for a Grammy for her fourth studio album, Escape Room.

Taylor will be paired with musical guest Geese.

Finally, to close out the month, Alexander Skarsgard will host SNL for the first time on January 31.

The True Blood alum will be joined by Cardi B, who will be returning for her second episode as the musical guest, following her 2018 debut on a late-night sketch comedy show alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, who served as host.

SNL looks like it’s going to be a must-watch for the entire month of January.

Teyana Taylor & A$AP Rocky Will Make Their ‘SNL’ Debuts, Cardi B Set To Return As Musical Guest was originally published on cassiuslife.com