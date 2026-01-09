Fetty Wap Released After Serving 3 Years in Prison

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Fetty Wap has been released from prison early after serving more than half of a six-year sentence for federal drug charges. The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was transferred to home confinement in Philadelphia on January 7, 2026, as confirmed by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

A viral video released on 300 Entertainment’s Instagram shows Fetty Wap walking through the halls greeting members of the label as he makes a grand entrance back into society.

Fetty Wap was arrested in October 2021, accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed over 100 kilograms of narcotics, including cocaine and heroin, across Long Island and New Jersey. He pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine and was sentenced in May 2023 to six years in prison, along with five years of supervised release.

Source: Handout / Getty

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Originally slated for release in December 2026, Fetty Wap’s early transfer to home confinement comes with strict conditions, including regular drug testing and restrictions on financial activities. In a statement following his release, the rapper expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and fans for their support. He also emphasized his commitment to giving back through community initiatives focused on education, technology, and vision care for at-risk youth.

Fetty Wap has told the media that his past is behind him and he is dedicated to changing his life for the better. “I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” told Rolling Stone.

As the Remy Boy captain gets readjusted to civilization, fans anticipate his latest release. While incarcerated, he released new tracks, including “Forever” in 2025 and a collaboration with Doe Boy titled “Lil Sexy.”

Watch “Forever” by Fetty Wap

MORE FETTY WAP READS:

RELATED: Fetty Wap’s Daughter Cause of Death Revealed

RELATED: Seventeen Thirty Gain? Fetty Wap Looking Swole In New Prison Photos

RELATED: Fetty Wap Arrested Once Again After His Ankle Monitor Alerts On Public Nuisance Warrant

Fetty Wap Released After Serving 3 Years in Prison was originally published on rnbphilly.com