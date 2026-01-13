Simone Biles’ Sideline Looks Are A Masterclass In WAG Style

Simone Biles turns the NFL sidelines into her personal runway, sporting dramatic, luxe, and personalized outfits.

Biles' WAG-inspired style includes custom pieces, designer accessories, and remixed game-day staples.

Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens embrace their love and support each other, shrugging off social scrutiny.

If there’s a NFL game on and the Chicago Bears are playing, Simone Biles is outside in WAG style. Period. There may be a competition on the turf, but when it comes to fashion, there’s no matchup.

Simone has turned the sidelines into her personal runway – and the looks keep getting better.

Her latest moment was a brown longline leather coat trimmed with plush fur worn to the Bears’ game against the Green Bay Packers on January 10. The coat was dramatic, luxe, and personal. It featured a painted tribute to her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, complete with his name and jersey number.

Simone is clear – she loves her man down – and her fits do too. Styled with baggy pants, leather boots, and soft glam, the entire fit screamed WAG.

And that’s just one chapter.

Simone Biles Delivers A Masterclass In WAG Style At Every Bears Game

Simone has quietly built an entire sideline wardrobe over the past seasons. There’s that mini skirt moment – the gymnast showed major body and style in a navy blue min and body-hugging white long-sleeve shirt.

Then came the jersey-as-a-dress play: a black Bears “36” worn mini-length, paired with sheer tights and knee-high leather boots. It was sporty, flirty, and perfectly styled for a woman who knows how to remix game-day staples.

And what about her bright orange Bears sweatpants? Styled with a cropped white fur, the pants donning the “36” were custom and couture.

Even her accessories are on theme. Furs, beanies, sunglasses, purses, and bag charms are all selected purposefully. Her bag rotation has been a mix of designers, ranging from Balenciaga to Christian Dior.

Why We Are Loving This WAG Style Era For Simone

The girls are loving this WAG fashion era of Simone – and her obviously unbothered energy. From the start of their marriage, the gymnast and her hubby were surrounded by plenty of social chatter. People questioned the relationship, side-eyed Owens’ intentions, and tried to turn love into a think piece.

Simone and Jonathan never flinched. They don’t play about each other – or showing up for one another. They stay winning – with their careers, marriage, and wardrobes. Simone pulls up to the stadium dressed like she’s already clocked the W, while Jonathan stays locked in on the field.

Jonathan sees it too. “She’s been at every game, which I love my wife for that, man,” he said to press. “She’s making big sacrifices.”

And she’s doing it while eating every single look.

