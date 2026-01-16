A$AP Rocky’s Mom Urged Him To Date Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s five-year romance has culminated in the pair being one of entertainment’s top celebrity couples. In a recent interview, A$AP Rocky shared that his mother urged him to date Rihanna, which apparently worked out well in their favor.

A clip from the New York Times‘ Popcast platform featuring A$AP Rocky went wide this week, who is set to drop his new album Friday (January 16). In the video, Rocky explains that having a woman by his side has helped in ways he couldn’t have imagined.

Popcast host Jon Caramanica then makes the point that Rocky didn’t end up with just anyone, which allowed the proud father of three to gush over his lady.

“It was like we were on the same page. Born the same year. My dad is from her country [Barbados],” Rocky said. “When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s just so many similarities. She was always my boo, you know what I’m saying?”

“My mother used to say sh*t like ‘I know you like this girl you with, I ain’t gonna say no names, but I want you with Ri-Ri,'” Rocky said with a smile, pushing back by stressing the pair really were just really just friends.

Rocky went on to say that “mothers know best” and once more expressed his gratitude for Rihanna being in his life.

The Popcast episode has yet to be uploaded to the YouTube page, but we will update once the A$AP Rocky episode goes live.

