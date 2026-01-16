The Secret of Destiny’s Child: Matthew Knowles Tells All

Source: Reach Media / other

The Blueprint: Matthew Knowles Breaks Down His Legacy on The Morning Hustle

Mathew Knowles, the architect behind some of music’s biggest careers, recently sat down with The Morning Hustle, dropping gems on everything from building Destiny’s Child to his life today. The legendary manager and music executive held nothing back, giving listeners a masterclass in business, family, and the music industry.



He set the record straight on Destiny’s Child, explaining their success was a calculated global strategy. Knowles revealed that the group’s solo albums were always part of the plan, a move to build individual brands, not a sign of a breakup. He emphasized, “I was building a brand,” showcasing the business-first mindset that turned the group into a worldwide phenomenon.

Knowles also got personal, sharing insights into his relationship with his superstar daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. He laughed while recalling Solange’s rebellious phase and admitted his initial surprise at Beyoncé’s tribute song, “Daddy.” He even shared a modern family update, noting that he and his kids now communicate primarily through text messages, a relatable shift for many families.

Beyond his iconic work with Destiny’s Child, Knowles touched on his impressive 20-year career in corporate America before he ever entered the music business. He discussed his current role as a professor, where he proudly states, “I only know how to teach greatness.” He also expressed a disinterest in developing new artists today, citing the immense time and energy required.

Looking ahead, Knowles is still making moves. He’s promoting The Candlelight Experience, a unique tribute to Destiny’s Child, and has a documentary and book in the works. His journey proves that when you live your passion, you never truly stop working.

