Former Iowa Education Official Ian Roberts Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

Source: Polk County Sheriff / Polk County Sheriff

Ian Roberts, the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, has pleaded guilty to two federal charges.

According to ABC News, Roberts has not been authorized to work in America since 2020. Despite that, he served as superintendent of Iowa’s largest education system for two years before being arrested by ICE agents last September. Prosecutors said a loaded handgun was found in Roberts’s vehicle at the time of his arrest, and three other firearms were found in his home. Roberts resigned from his position as superintendent only days after his arrest.

A federal grand jury indicted Roberts on charges of illegal alien in possession of a firearm and false statement for employment for claiming he was a U.S. citizen on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Verification Form I-9 he filled out to become the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. Roberts was born in Guyana and received a student visa in 1999 that expired in 2004.

Despite Roberts clearly committing a crime, he was still a beloved member of the community. So much so that Des Moines residents initially thought that ICE arrested him for something he didn’t do. Protests were held throughout Des Moines, and students even staged a walkout in support of Roberts. During his tenure as superintendent, he was credited with implementing strategies that improved students’ academic success, and he frequently visited classrooms. Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds even posted a picture on X, sharing one of their meetings.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Although he was well-liked and made a tangible improvement in the lives of Des Moines’ students, an investigative report by The New York Times found that his career as an educator was built on a series of lies.

From The New York Times:

As questions spread about Dr. Roberts, a deeper review of his background revealed that he lied, stretched the truth or made public statements that could not be verified on a range of issues.

When Dr. Roberts applied for the Pennsylvania job, he claimed to have a doctorate from Morgan State University. Though he was enrolled at Morgan State for several years, university officials said he never received that degree. His claim of a Morgan State doctorate was repeated on his initial application in Iowa, though his résumé was amended after the consulting firm discovered the discrepancy.

An article on the Des Moines Public Schools website said Dr. Roberts received a master’s degree from M.I.T., which said it had no record of his enrollment. And Dr. Roberts also said on job applications that he was named “D.C. Principal of the Year” by George Washington University, though the university said it had no record of giving such an award to anyone.

ICE has said documents show Roberts had legal authorization to work in the U.S. from 2018-2020. He filed several times for a green card after marrying an American citizen in 2017, but was denied for unknown reasons. Roberts continued working as the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, despite a Texas judge ordering his deportation in 2024.

The New York Times reports that Roberts’s arrest has had rippling consequences throughout Iowa. Jackie Norris, a Democrat who was chair of the Des Moines school board when Roberts was arrested, stepped down from her role and ended her U.S. Senate campaign. The Department of Justice has opened an investigation to see if Iowa’s affirmative action policies comply with federal law, and Des Moines Public Schools has filed a lawsuit against a consulting firm for failing to properly vet Roberts during the hiring process.

According to his plea agreement, Ian Roberts faces up to 15 years in prison for the weapons charge and five years for the false statements charge. While the government has made no promises on how he will be sentenced and won’t drop either charge, they will recommend to the judge that he receive credit for accepting responsibility. After serving his sentence, Roberts will likely be deported, and his guilty plea will hamper his ability to challenge his removal.

SEE ALSO:

Former Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts Arrested By ICE

Trump’s Dangerous Proposal To Deport All Undocumented Immigrants





Former Iowa Education Official Ian Roberts Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges was originally published on newsone.com