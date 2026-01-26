Dating-ish! Anthony Anderson Confirms His Relationship With Rocsi Diaz: ‘That Is My Lady’

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Anthony Anderson has confirmed his relationship with TV personality Rocsi Diaz.

During a visit to The View to promote his newest gig as host of Netflix’s Star Search reboot, Anderson was asked about the rumors of his and Rocsi’s romance. After a little funny runaround, he got serious about their relationship.

“We have been friends for 20 years and it’s a beautiful thing when you can have a relationship with your friend,” he said. “That is my lady.”

Rocsi has been mum about their dating status and that comes as no surprise as she’s kept her private life out of the media for years. She was allegedly linked to r&b singer Joe for nearly a decade before the pair called it quits in 2024.

Aside from love, the 106 & Park alum has been busy staying booked with hosting gigs on Tubi—alongside Deion Sanders on We Got Time Today— and ABC News Live. And it seems like her penchant for bringing the vibes behind the microphone may have rubbed off on her new beau.

Anthony is taking on hosting the reboot of the legendary talent contest, Star Search, for Netflix. The show will follow a live format on the streaming platform with artists from all mediums looking for their time in the spotlight. John Legend‘s wife, Chrissy Teigen, acts as one of the judges alongside country singer JellyRoll and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Although Rocsi is the more seasoned live TV host in the relationship, Anderson told PEOPLE that she took it easy on him when it was time to give notes on his performance.

“My lady was at the show last night,” he said. “She enjoyed it and we enjoyed it together.”

It seems 2026 is all about the girlies being loved out loud. We love to see it!

