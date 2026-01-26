Listen Live
Minneapolis man fatally shot by Border Patrol Agent sparks outrage

Minneapolis Man Fatally Shot by Border Patrol Agent Sparks Outrage

Published on January 26, 2026

US-IMMIGRATION-ICE-SHOOTING
Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Minneapolis is reeling after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, by a Border Patrol agent during a federal immigration operation on Saturday morning. The incident, which occurred in the city’s Whittier neighborhood, has ignited protests and calls for accountability from both local officials and community members.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pretti was armed with a handgun and resisted arrest, prompting an agent to fire what they described as “defensive shots.” However, video footage circulating online appears to contradict this narrative, showing Pretti unarmed before being tackled by agents. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that Pretti was a legal gun owner with a permit to carry.

Governor Tim Walz condemned the federal operation, calling it a “campaign of organized brutality” and demanding that the state lead the investigation. “Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word on this,” Walz stated. He also criticized the federal government for obstructing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from accessing the scene, despite a judge’s warrant.

Community members expressed their grief and anger. Stella Carlson, a witness, described Pretti as someone who was helping direct traffic before the agents approached. “Next thing I knew, they shot him,” she said. Another resident, Joy, called the federal presence an attack on the city, saying, “This is not OK for our city. We are under attack by this administration.”

Mayor Jacob Frey echoed these sentiments, describing the video of the incident as “six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death.” He called on President Trump to end the federal operation, stating, “How many more Americans have to get badly hurt or die for this operation to end?”

The shooting has intensified tensions in Minneapolis, which has already seen protests against federal immigration enforcement. Crowds gathered near the scene, with some erecting barricades and clashing with federal agents who deployed tear gas. Local officials, including Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, have requested assistance from the Minnesota National Guard to maintain order.

As investigations continue, the community is left grappling with questions about the use of force and the broader implications of federal operations in the city.

Minneapolis Man Fatally Shot by Border Patrol Agent Sparks Outrage was originally published on rnbphilly.com

