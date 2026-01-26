Jackée Harry Opens Up About GLP-1s, Her Facelift, & Feeling Like Herself Again

Jackée's GLP-1 medication helped manage pre-diabetes and led to 50-pound weight loss, despite side effects.

Rapid weight loss caused 'Ozempic face', prompting Jackée to get a facelift to feel confident in her own skin.

Jackée's story empowers Black women to prioritize self-care and make beauty choices that make them feel unapologetically beautiful.

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Jackée Harry is stepping into her next era like the legend she is — refreshed, glowing, and snatched. Or as Jackée jokes, “yanked.”



She’s been back in the spotlight lately, with her recent facelift and refresh. Her candid interviews about why she chose the procedure — and how it’s boosted her confidence — have been taking over our timelines. It’s sparked fresh conversation and thought pieces about beauty after 60, cosmetic surgery, and what it means to look good at every stage of life.

Jackée Harry Shares Her GLP-1 Journey

According to the Emmy-winning actress, best known for 227 and Sister, Sister, she underwent a personal transformation that began with her health and ended with her feeling more like herself again. During the pandemic, Jackée was diagnosed with pre-diabetes. Like a lot of us, it was one of those wake-up calls that makes you pause and really check in with your body.

She shared her story with PEOPLE.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her doctor prescribed a GLP-1 medication — the same class of drugs that includes Ozempic and Mounjaro — to help manage her blood sugar. Jackée says she wasn’t trying to drop weight at all. But over the course of a year and a half, she lost 50 pounds — and her doctor told her she was no longer pre-diabetic.

But it wasn’t easy. Jackée kept it honest about the not-so-glam side of GLP-1s. The side effects hit hard, from nausea to dizziness. “You don’t throw up,” she joked to PEOPLE. “You hurl!”

RELATED: 6 Celebrity Black Women Who’ve Used Ozempic

Still, she says it helped get her health back on track, which was the whole point.

Then Jackée Decided To Get A Facelift To Combat Effects Of Rapid Weight Loss

The weight loss was fast, and her face changed with it. To Jackée, her neck and chin area became the biggest reminder of her physical change. And not in a good way.It’s the kind of rapid “deflation” people now call “Ozempic face.”

In September 2025, Jackée underwent a deep plane facelift, including both a face and neck lift, in Beverly Hills. Now, nearly four months post-op, Jackée says she’s thrilled with the results. She joked that people keep calling her “snatched,” but she prefers the word “yanked!”

More importantly, she says she still looks like herself. She even jokes about how the procedure gave her more confidence when with her younger boyfriend. She didn’t get into the details when speaking to Tamron Hall, but her smirk and reaction to the question says at all.

Yes, Sis! Jackée Chose Jackée

HB’s adding our voice to the chatter around Jackée’s transformation because her story is bigger than weight loss, GLP-1s, or cosmetic surgery. Women of every age are making real, definitive choices about how they want to show up in the world. Sometimes that includes support from doctors, medication, trainers, nutrition, or whatever tools help you feel your best.

Life is short, and the energy we’re bringing into 2026 reflects that.

Jackée chose herself — she learned her health options, took control of her wellness, and made cosmetic decisions that helped her feel confident and unapologetically beautiful. The world has spent enough time placing standards on Black women’s bodies and beauty. Now is the time for us to do what we want, regardless of what others have to say. Especially if it makes us look — and feel — good.

Jackée Harry Opens Up About GLP-1s, Her Facelift, & Feeling Like Herself Again was originally published on hellobeautiful.com