Lauryn Hill to Lead Grammy Tribute Honoring Roberta Flack and D'Angelo

Lauryn Hill to Lead Grammy Tribute Honoring Roberta Flack and D’Angelo

Published on January 29, 2026

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside
Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Lauryn Hill to Lead Grammy Tribute Honoring Roberta Flack and D’Angelo

The 2026 Grammy Awards are already shaping up to be an emotional and historic night.

Lauryn Hill is set to lead a special In Memoriam tribute honoring legendary artists Roberta Flack and D'Angelo during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026.

Known for her soulful voice and timeless impact on music, Lauryn Hill will take center stage to celebrate the lives and legacies of two artists who helped shape R&B, soul, and modern music culture.

Roberta Flack's classic hits and emotional storytelling influenced generations, while D'Angelo's genre defining sound redefined neo soul and contemporary R&B.

The tribute is expected to be one of the most powerful moments of the night, bringing together past, present, and future through music that changed the industry forever.

With Lauryn Hill leading the tribute, fans can expect a heartfelt performance that honors the artistry, influence, and lasting impact of both legends.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Lauryn Hill to Lead Grammy Tribute Honoring Roberta Flack and D'Angelo was originally published on wtlcfm.com

