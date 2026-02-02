Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Earl Gibson III/ Leon Bennett/ Amy Sussman Los Angeles is bustling with Black celeb star power ahead of tonight’s Grammys, and per the usual, Clive Davis’ pre-party was the place to be. Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Held at the Beverly Hilton, the event featured artists, executives, and industry power players for the invitation-only affair long heralded as Grammy Week’s most coveted ticket.

Hosted by the Recording Academy and the now 93-year-old music titan, the gala honored Republic Records founders and brothers Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, who received the 2026 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. The Associated Press reports that there were several performances throughout the evening, including from The Clipse and John Legend, who performed "The Birds Don't Sing"…

and Jennifer Hudson, who honored the late Roberta Flack with "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

AP reports that there was also a special moment when Clive Davis gave a shout-out to Don Lemon, who was recently released from custody following his arrest, and received a standing ovation. Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was Teyana Taylor, who looked clean in cream while kicking it with Colman Domingo…

Lizzo, who brought her longtime love, Myke Wright… sizzling sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey…

a drop-dead gorgeous Coco Jones… a whittled waist-baring Tyla…

Winnie Harlow…

and Shaboozey, who posed for pics with Pharrell.