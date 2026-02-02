2026 Grammy Gospel Winners: See The Full List
Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls, And More Take Home 2026 Grammy Gold
- Gospel legends Cece Winans and Shirley Caesar win for impactful collaboration 'Come Jesus Come'
- Darrel Walls and PJ Morton's 'Heart Of Mine' album recognized for its rich sound and heartfelt lyrics
- Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir's 'I Will Not Be Moved' showcases the enduring power of choir music
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards lit up the stage with unforgettable moments for Gospel and Christian music lovers. As the night unfolded, powerful voices and soul-stirring songs took center stage, energizing audiences and uplifting communities across the country. Throughout the ceremony, some of the genre’s brightest stars received well-deserved recognition for their phenomenal contributions.
First, the spotlight turned to the legendary Cece Winans, who, alongside the iconic Shirley Caesar, brought home Best Gospel Performance/Song for their moving single “Come Jesus Come.” By uniting two generations of gospel royalty, this collaboration created a truly memorable moment—a true testament to the legacy and future of gospel music.
Next, Darrel Walls and PJ Morton grabbed the win for Best Gospel Album with their project, Heart Of Mine. Their album blends rich sound and heartfelt lyrics, showcasing unmatched chemistry and talent that resonated with fans and critics alike.
Meanwhile, the energy continued in the Contemporary Christian Music categories. Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll clinched Best Performance/Song with the anthem “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” This victory underscored a major crossover moment and celebrated a song that deeply connected with listeners. Additionally, Israel & New Breed celebrated their win for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Coritos Vol. 1, a production recognized for its vibrant and worshipful spirit.
Finally, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir brought the night to a triumphant conclusion by winning Best Roots Gospel Album for their incredible live recording, I Will Not Be Moved. Their victory underscores the enduring power of choir music and its unique ability to inspire audiences year after year.
Together, these artists exemplify the heart of gospel and Christian music. Let’s celebrate their achievements and the cultural impact of their work as they continue to bless the world with their extraordinary musical gifts.
Check out the winners and nominees below.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin,
songwriters
“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius
Wilson, songwriters
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters
“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters
“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters
“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Child of God II — Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
Reconstruction — Lecrae
Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
