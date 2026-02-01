Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Kendrick Lamar Dominates the Grammys With Multiple Wins and Historic Milestone

Hip hop took center stage at the Grammy Awards thanks to a huge night from Kendrick Lamar.

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, Kendrick Lamar made history by becoming the most-awarded rapper of all time, surpassing Jay-Z’s record of 25 Grammy wins. Lamar’s victories during the ceremony brought his total to 27 Grammys, solidifying his legacy in the music industry. Among his accolades that evening, he won Best Rap Album for GNX and Record of the Year for “Luther,” a collaboration with SZA. In his acceptance speech, Lamar expressed gratitude to his peers and emphasized the enduring impact of hip-hop culture. This milestone marks another monumental achievement for the Compton-born artist, who continues to redefine the boundaries of rap and artistry

Kendrick scored Best Rap Performance with Chains & Whips alongside Clipse, delivering one of the hardest hitting records of the year.

He also picked up Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther with SZA, blending emotion and lyricism into a fan favorite moment.

The wins didn’t stop there.

Kendrick’s powerful track tv off earned Best Rap Song, adding yet another trophy to his legendary career.

With these victories, Kendrick officially tied Jay-Z as the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, with 25 Grammy Awards each a massive milestone in hip hop culture.

Social media erupted as fans celebrated Kendrick’s dominance, calling it one of the greatest Grammy runs ever for a rap artist.

